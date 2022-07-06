Heartbroken family's search for 100-year-old engagement ring
- Credit: Rebecca Jillings
The hunt is on to find an "irreplaceable" heirloom which has been in a Norfolk family since the First World War.
Julie Jillings, 62 from Pulham was wearing the century-old engagement ring when she attended the Royal Norfolk Show in Norwich on June 30.
The NHS worker said: “The ring was left to my mum by her godmother, Aunty Buckie.
"It was Aunt Buckie's engagement ring. But her fiancé was killed in the First World War so she never got married.
"She was heartbroken.
"She never had children so she left her ring to my mother, her goddaughter."
Ms Jillings added: “When my mum passed away 12 years ago my father gave me the ring.
"My daughter Rebecca was set to wear this for her brother's wedding in August as a token of her nanny.”
Ms Jillings said she last remembered seeing the ring when she played with it on her hand as she sat near the Woodforde's tent at the Royal Norfolk Show.
She also said it may have come off while trying on dresses at the show.
Rebecca Jillings, 31, from Newton Flotman, said: “I have never stopped missing my nanny, she was the most amazing woman.
“Her relationship with my grandad is what I aspire to have and I always hoped that the ring would be my engagement ring which would be a good omen.”
She described the ring as "the epitome" of her nanny.
The personal assistant added: “It is the memory of her.
“My mum is devastated that she doesn’t have it to pass down to me. Its sentimental value is irreplaceable.
“I am just so desperate for someone to find it and hand it in.”
Through tears Rebecca explained that is like “losing her nanny again”.
The family remains hopeful that someone has found it and will return it to them.
Rebecca said: “There are good people in the world and hopefully someone will return it.
“It’s a family heirloom that means so much to everyone.”
Rebecca is still hopeful that the ring it found and that one day she will be able to pass it down to her own children.
There is a reward for the safe return of the ring.
Contact sophie.skyring@archant.co.uk with any information.