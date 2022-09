With the death of Queen Elizabeth II baby name consultant SJ Strum (inset) predicts how the popularity of the name Elizabeth will change - Credit: PA

The death of the Queen has prompted many people to reflect on Her Majesty's life of service.

And many may choose to mark it by naming their newborns after the country's longest reigning monarch, a baby naming expert has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave hospital with their new son Prince George - Credit: PA

SJ Strum is a name consultant and host of popular podcast ‘Baby Name Envy’.

The mother-of-three, who lives in Surrey, said: “We’ve seen a new baby name boom over the last decade with more and more names being registered as modern parents look for more unique names for their babies.

New photos of Prince Louis have been released ahead of first birthday. Picture The Duchess of Cambridge. - Credit: PA

“This trend really follows popular culture and the explosion of influencers we have in modern media.

"This can be from music, film and social media to names inspired by our passions from food, travel and being outdoors in nature.”

And with names often following current events - as well as some parents still choosing more classic monikers - SJ thinks the UK will see a surge in the use of the name Elizabeth.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

She said: “The outpouring of love for the Queen will see a rise in the name Elizabeth with new parents honouring such an influential monarch.

The christening of Princess Charlotte at Sandringham Church - the Duchess of Cambridge looks down at Princess Charlotte as she carries her into church for the christening. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“It will also pinpoint parents' daughters being born at such a historical moment in time.”

However SJ does not think the name Lilibet - the Queen's childhood nickname and the name of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter - will see a similar boost.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

She explained: “It’s a beautiful name but too linked to Harry and Meghan.

"It's a more personal choice suitable for Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchild but that makes it less wearable for those without the link."

Elizabeth has stood the test of time and has been in the top 100 baby names for more than 15 years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The Prince and Princess of Wales with baby Prince William at Buckingham Palace in 1982. Picture: PA Wire - Credit: PA

In the latest ONS records Elizabeth was number 56 however Lilibet is still unranked.

SJ said: “Elizabeth has so many gorgeous nicknames. I predict Eliza, Elspeth and Bess will also rise alongside Her Majesty's full name.”

Prince Harry has seen a rise in the popularity of the name - pictured with his parents following his birth in 1984. - Credit: Archant

In 2020 Phillip rose by 27 places and SJ is interested to see if Phillip has moved up in the charts after his passing.

She added: “Winnie is the vintage nickname on everyone’s list and feels like a wonderful tribute to the Windsors at the same time.”

Charles - King Charles here pictured with his mother - is ranking at number ten in the UK but it will likely rise up through the rankings - Credit: Marcus Adams/Archant Library

What are the most popular royal baby names?

The Queen welcomed a host of great-grandchildren in the past couple of years, from Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna to Zara Phillips' son Lucas.

Also among the Queen's descendants are August, Archie, Lena, Mia, Isla, Savannah, Louis, George and Charlotte, who was christened at Sandringham's St Mary Magdalene Church.

The top ten royal female names - according to the world's largest baby name website Nameberry - are:

Isla Mia Charlotte Sienna Elizabeth Zara Beatrice Savannah Lena Diana

The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth aged three years old in 1929. The name currently sits in the middle spot but experts think it will rise following her death - Credit: Central Press Photos/Archant Library

The top ten royal male names in the UK right now are:

George Harry Archie Henry William James Lucas Edward Louis Charles

The Duke and Duchess of York with their baby daughter Princess Elizabeth, in this photograph from April 1926. The name has many nicknames and experts predict that many mothers will want to use them to pinpoint the pivotal moment in history - Credit: PA/PA Wire