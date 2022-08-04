Former RAF airman and prisoner of war celebrates 102nd birthday

Rouse Voisey celebrated his 102nd birthday on July 28 - Credit: The Warren Care Home

A Norwich Second World War RAF veteran and former Japanese prisoner of war has celebrated turning 102.

Rouse Voisey was joined by relatives and friends - alongside staff and residents at The Warren Care Home in Wroxham Road, Sprowston - on July 28 as he marked his birthday.

Kirstie Tifrani presenting Rouse Voisey with his cake on his 102nd birthday - Credit: The Warren Care Home

Rouse, who grew up in Norwich, joined the RAF aged 17 in 1937 where he trained as an air fitter with the 151 Maintenance Unit.

Rouse Voisey, from Norwich, pictured as a 17-year-old RAF airmam after joining in 1937. Picture: Sent in by Christine Webster - Credit: Sent in by Christine Webster

During his war-time service he was captured and kept as a Japanese POW.

Following his celebrations, Rouse joked: "Now I've blown the candles out I think I need a little nap."

Rouse's niece Annette, who celebrated her uncle's landmark birthday with him, said: "Rouse is and has been a fantastic uncle and friend to so many over the past hundred years, and it’s wonderful to be with him on this very special day to say just how proud Rouse makes us feel."

Rouse Voisey enjoying his birthday cake on his 102nd birthday - Credit: The Warren Care Home

Rouse Voisey, who was Japanese Prisoner of War in the Second World War, pictured in 2005 - Credit: Archant Â© 2004



