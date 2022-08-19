'Chaotic' roadworks forcing pedestrians into busy road re-routed

Roadworks in Prince of Wales Road which were causing pedestrians to walk into oncoming traffic has been sorted - Credit: Archant

Pedestrians and wheelchair users found themselves venturing into oncoming traffic as a result of barriers in a major city centre street this week.

The work was being carried out in the Prince of Wales Road opposite the Compleat Angler pub.

Large groups - some with children in pushchairs - were spotted making their way into the road in a bid to navigate the confusion.

Signage on the side of the barriers said the work is being carried out be Anglian Water, which was contacted for comment.

After a call from the Evening News however, the barriers which were posing a problem on Wednesday had been promptly shifted by Thursday morning.

Retired husband and wife, John and Alison Cottam said the original path was "dangerous".

"It's not safe to walk down", said Mrs Cottam.

"There's no real pathway for people.

"Pedestrians are going down the side of the road at their own risk.

"If someone is disabled, has a pushchair or has limited ability it's even more dangerous."

Mr Cottam added: "People should be given priority when it comes to planning like this.

"There's so many pedestrians having to walk along the side of the roadworks into oncoming traffic."

Matt White, who lives in NR3, founded Car-Free Norwich in 2018.

He said: "It's pretty chaotic and dangerous.

"In such a high volume foot traffic area it should be no surprise that many pedestrians are ignoring, or not noticing, the 'closed footpath' signage.

"This work would also narrow the road space slowing the speed of oncoming vehicles.

"The safety of pedestrians and wheelchair users should always take priority over the flow of motor vehicles."

On August 18 changes were made so a path could be taken down the right hand side of the pavement - behind the roadworks.

Commuter Robert Buckley, an energy consultant on his way to work, said: "Lots of people seemed to try and dodge down the side where the roadworks are.

"But it's much clearer now and pedestrians can go behind the roadworks instead and stay on the path.

"It should make things safer when the footfall is busier."