Firefighters free person from vehicle in Framingham Earl crash

27 November, 2018 - 18:31
Emergency services were called to Norwich Road shortly after 3.40pm today (November 27) to reports of a crash. Photo: Google

Archant

Firefighters had to free a person from their vehicle following a crash in Framingham Earl.

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road shortly after 3.40pm today (November 27) to reports of a crash.

Norfolk fire service said crews from Carrow and Earlham were sent to the scene and “released” one person from a vehicle.

• Updates to follow

• Did you see anything? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

