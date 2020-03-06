Road closed after pedestrian injured in crash

A pedestrian suffered injuries after a crash involving a car on a residential street in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Stafford Street shortly before 11.30am on Friday (March 6) following reports of an accident.

Police and paramedics attended the scene of the collision which occurred at the junction of Stafford Street and Alexandra Road.

A police spokesman said a pedestrian had sustained injuries and was being treated by ambulance service. The injuries are not thought to be serious.

Alexandra Road was closed to traffic from Dereham Road to the Stafford Street junction while fire crews made the vehicle safe.