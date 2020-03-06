Search

Advanced search

Road closed after pedestrian injured in crash

PUBLISHED: 12:46 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 06 March 2020

The junction of Stafford Street and Alexandra Road in Norwich where a pedestrian was injured in a coliision with a car. Picture: Google

The junction of Stafford Street and Alexandra Road in Norwich where a pedestrian was injured in a coliision with a car. Picture: Google

Google

A pedestrian suffered injuries after a crash involving a car on a residential street in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Stafford Street shortly before 11.30am on Friday (March 6) following reports of an accident.

You may also want to watch:

Police and paramedics attended the scene of the collision which occurred at the junction of Stafford Street and Alexandra Road.

A police spokesman said a pedestrian had sustained injuries and was being treated by ambulance service. The injuries are not thought to be serious.

Alexandra Road was closed to traffic from Dereham Road to the Stafford Street junction while fire crews made the vehicle safe.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Owner of former pub site could be forced to sell it so homes can be built

The King's Arms pub at Mile Cross Road was demolished in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Owner of former pub site could be forced to sell it so homes can be built

The King's Arms pub at Mile Cross Road was demolished in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE: Zimmermann in contention for City’s trip to Sheffield United

Christoph Zimmermann was set to visit a specialist this week to assess the extent of a muscular issue that has sidelined the Norwich City defender Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pub to hold fundraiser in aid of daughter of 25-year-old who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Norman Lamb reveals family’s ‘nightmare’ dealing with son’s mental ill health

The launch of the Open Up at Open event. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Road closed after pedestrian injured in crash

The junction of Stafford Street and Alexandra Road in Norwich where a pedestrian was injured in a coliision with a car. Picture: Google

Norwich college says its following guidance after students return from Italy

City College Norwich. Pic: TEN Group
Drive 24