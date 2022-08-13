Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Foot-long crayfish lurking in Wensum must be killed 'on sight' - ecologist

Logo Icon

Harry Torrance

Published: 2:10 PM August 13, 2022
An ecologist has urged that crayfish in the Wensum must be killed on sight. 

An ecologist has urged that crayfish in the Wensum must be killed on sight. - Credit: submit

American Signal Crayfish have invaded the city’s waterways and are decimating native species. 

The alien crustaceans are also burrowing into riverbanks, eroding precious farmland and putting landowners out of pocket.  

City folk who come across the whopping pincered beasts have been ordered to destroy the creatures on sight.  

These crayfish can be harmful to native city wildlife

These crayfish can be harmful to native city wildlife - Credit: Ross Jolliffe

According to Ursula Juta, education and catchment manager at the Norfolk Rivers Trust, these creepy crayfish are "highly invasive, breed prolifically, decimate everything in the aquatic ecosystem - including all plants and all fish. They are very big, very aggressive, and high in number compared to the endangered native, white-clawed crayfish. 

"When they burrow into the riverbanks, this causes mud and silt to go into the water, polluting it. This creates an environment fine for crayfish, but where fish really struggle to survive."

The alien species were imported from North America back in the '60s as a food source to satisfy larger seafood appetites in Britain. But they quickly spread to British waterways and began wreaking havoc. 

In Norfolk, the signal crayfish are now "absolutely rife" in the Wensum and Bure. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Smoke billows over Norwich as fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath
  2. 2 Posh hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating
  3. 3 Demolition of former Tesco begins as historic business returns to city
  1. 4 Nine fire crews battling large field blaze near Norwich
  2. 5 'It was inevitable': Neighbours' horror as crews tackle heath blaze
  3. 6 Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city
  4. 7 City brothers evicted from home so landlord could put rent up by 54pc
  5. 8 WATCH: Nudist camp saved from field fire by farmers
  6. 9 Man arrested after police recover 10 stolen bikes and parts
  7. 10 Bid to save historic urinal after it is trashed by yobs

However we can't eat our way out of the problem now, according to Jutra.

"Trapping them for food is counter productive and more likely to spread the crayfish plague, which signal crayfish are immune to, but which kills native ones. "

Despite other parts of the country advising traps, trapping crayfish in Norfolk is illegal. 

American Signal Crayfish can grow to be a foot-long 

American Signal Crayfish can grow to be a foot-long - Credit: Submitted

The current government advice is to humanely kill signal crayfish by stabbing the brain with a knife. However, Juta insisted, "We don't want to encourage lots of people to carry knives around with them on country walks. 

"Use a large rock or a very big stick and crush the head. Don't crush them under your foot! If you do this will spread crayfish plague spores to other waterways when you walk and kill the native crayfish.

"When you do go to kill crayfish - do it confidently and with force. If this is not done properly, this may leave the crayfish maimed and struggling alive on the side of the riverbank. This is not ethical as they are a living species and as such should be treated with respect."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Katherine Ryan and Joe Wilkinson filming a new series in Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Exclusive

Who's the celeb making a splash in Norwich?

Harry Torrance

Logo Icon
Armed police were called to a major incident in Norwich city centre tonight

Norwich Live News

Major incident in city after reports of stabbing

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
B&B Boatyard is currently being listed with Auction House East Anglia

Boatyard in 'prime position' in Norfolk Broads goes up for auction

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police closed off Ber Street following reports of a stabbing

Norwich Live News | Video

Woman stabbed in neck and arm in city park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon