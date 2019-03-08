Watch: Hundreds of lanterns float through Norwich in tribute to loved ones facing cancer

Search

PUBLISHED: 21:30 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:30 08 March 2019

A thousand LED lights are floated on the river Wensum from St Georges Bridge, Norwich to Fye bridge in support of people who are, and who have been affected by cancer.

© Nick Butcher Photography

Hundreds of multicoloured lights drifted down the River Wensum in a touching tribute to those affected by cancer.

Norwich’s first River of Light event took place on Friday evening, focusing on the stretch of water from St George’s Bridge to Fye Bridge.

Despite the dreary weather, onlookers came to watch as the lanterns, which had been dedicated to those affected by cancer by loved ones, floated past, while moving memories of family and friends were read aloud.

The event has been organised by Roger Cawdron, of the Ribs of Beef pub, in honour of Keeping Abreast, which supports women who have been touched by breast cancer.

Local producers selling food and drink were nearby to keep visitors well-fed, watered and warm, including hot drinks, cakes and sausage rolls.

The event was supported by bodies and groups including the Broads Authority and Swardeston-based Production Bureau.

For more information on Keeping Abreast’s work, click here.

