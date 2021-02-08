'They are not alone' - Norwich Rising to return online

Published: 12:51 PM February 8, 2021

An annual event that aims to "break the chain" of violence against women and girls will return this weekend online.

Now in its 9th year, Norwich Rising will start at 1pm on Sunday, February 14, as part of the One Billion Rising Campaign, the figure of which refers to a UN statistic that one in three women will be raped or beaten in their lifetime.

This year performances, poetry and speeches will happen live during the online event rather than outside The Forum.

Ahead of Sunday, People are being asked to add real and painted flowers to their windows with this year's theme "Rising Gardens".

Eloise O'Hare has decorated her window ahead of the Norwich Rising event. - Credit: Norwich Rising

Eliose O'Hare, event co-ordinator, said: “We can’t be together in person to dance this year but we can connect with one another and send out the message to survivors that they are not alone.

"We know that lockdown has seen a rise in domestic violence so now more than ever we all need to be clear that violence against women is not acceptable in any shape or form.”

Workshops will be running over the weekend and more can be found at Norwich Rising's website and Facebook page.

Norwich Rising's co-ordinator has created a drawing which people can print out and colour as part of the event. - Credit: Norwich Rising



