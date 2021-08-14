All the Chinese takeaways in Norwich with 5-star hygiene ratings
In a world of takeaway horror stories, it's nice to know where you can trust. Here are all the Chinese takeaways in Norwich with food hygiene ratings of five.
Baby Buddha Teahouse
Where: 139 Ber St, Norwich NR1 3EY
When: 12-3pm, 5-10pm
Last rated: November 20, 2019
Serving Cantonese and authentic Dim-Sum, Baby Buddha is a family-run Chinese teahouse that has been open since 2009. Their rating of five indicates high food hygiene standards, including cleanliness and preparation.
Chopstix
Where: 308, St Stephens St, Norwich NR2 1SU
When: 10am-7pm
Last rated: December 17, 2019
Chopstix received 10 points out of a potential 80, making their rating a five. The franchise is in the Chantry Place food court, it is now the only one left in Norwich after the two noodle bars in Castle Mall and on White Lion Street closed.
Cosmo
Where: 25 London St, Norwich NR2 1JE
When: Weekdays 5-9.30pm, Weekends 12-10pm
Last rated: December 19, 2018
The all-you-can-eat buffet has 21 branches all over the country, aiming to elevate the buffet experience to a five-star standard. Cosmo received 15 points out of 80, indicating good compliance with government standards.
East Chinese Takeaway
Where: 86 Colman Rd, Norwich NR4 7EH
When: 5-10pm
Last rated: September 22, 2020
Owned and ran by two brothers, Ping and Hing Lau, East has been open since 2010, making authentic Chinese and Asian cuisine. With 15 out of 80, East has a rating of five.
Evergreen Chinese Takeaway
Where: 315 Aylsham Rd, Upper Hellesdon, Norwich NR3 2AB
When: 5-10.30pm
Last rated: February 6, 2020
Evergreen has improved its hygiene rating by four rankings, getting from a one to a five. The traditional dishes on offer have been called 'always lovely' by reviewers.
New Lucky Star Take Away
Where: 299 Aylsham Rd, Upper Hellesdon, Norwich NR3 2RY
When: 4.30-11pm
Last rated: April 25, 2019
This takeaway got 10 out of a potential 80 in their food hygiene inspection, giving them a rating of five. They serve Chinese and Thai food and promise an authentic experience.
Peking House
Where: 556 Dereham Rd, Norwich NR5 8TU
When: 4.30-10.45pm
Last rated: April 26, 2018
This takeaway specialises in Cantonese and Peking cuisine, including soups, Foo Yung, and roast duck. Peking received 15 points out of 80, indicating good compliance and high standards.