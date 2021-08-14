All the Chinese takeaways in Norwich with 5-star hygiene ratings

Published: 6:00 AM August 14, 2021

In a world of takeaway horror stories, it's nice to know where you can trust. Here are all the Chinese takeaways in Norwich with food hygiene ratings of five.

Baby Buddha Teahouse

Where: 139 Ber St, Norwich NR1 3EY

When: 12-3pm, 5-10pm

Last rated: November 20, 2019

Serving Cantonese and authentic Dim-Sum, Baby Buddha is a family-run Chinese teahouse that has been open since 2009. Their rating of five indicates high food hygiene standards, including cleanliness and preparation.

Chopstix

Where: 308, St Stephens St, Norwich NR2 1SU

When: 10am-7pm

Last rated: December 17, 2019

Chopstix received 10 points out of a potential 80, making their rating a five. The franchise is in the Chantry Place food court, it is now the only one left in Norwich after the two noodle bars in Castle Mall and on White Lion Street closed.

Cosmo

Where: 25 London St, Norwich NR2 1JE

When: Weekdays 5-9.30pm, Weekends 12-10pm

Last rated: December 19, 2018

The all-you-can-eat buffet has 21 branches all over the country, aiming to elevate the buffet experience to a five-star standard. Cosmo received 15 points out of 80, indicating good compliance with government standards.

East Chinese Takeaway

Where: 86 Colman Rd, Norwich NR4 7EH

When: 5-10pm

Last rated: September 22, 2020

Owned and ran by two brothers, Ping and Hing Lau, East has been open since 2010, making authentic Chinese and Asian cuisine. With 15 out of 80, East has a rating of five.

Evergreen Chinese Takeaway

Where: 315 Aylsham Rd, Upper Hellesdon, Norwich NR3 2AB

When: 5-10.30pm

Last rated: February 6, 2020

Evergreen has improved its hygiene rating by four rankings, getting from a one to a five. The traditional dishes on offer have been called 'always lovely' by reviewers.

New Lucky Star Take Away

Where: 299 Aylsham Rd, Upper Hellesdon, Norwich NR3 2RY

When: 4.30-11pm

Last rated: April 25, 2019

This takeaway got 10 out of a potential 80 in their food hygiene inspection, giving them a rating of five. They serve Chinese and Thai food and promise an authentic experience.

Peking House

Where: 556 Dereham Rd, Norwich NR5 8TU

When: 4.30-10.45pm

Last rated: April 26, 2018

This takeaway specialises in Cantonese and Peking cuisine, including soups, Foo Yung, and roast duck. Peking received 15 points out of 80, indicating good compliance and high standards.