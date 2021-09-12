News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
All the Indian takeaways in Norwich with 5-star hygiene ratings

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:30 AM September 12, 2021   
Gobi Masaledar, made with cauliflower and multiple Indian spices, will be served by Namaste Village 

In a world of takeaway horror stories, it's nice to know where you can trust. Here are all the Indian restaurants and takeaways in Norwich with food hygiene ratings of five.

Ali Tandoori, Magdalen Street, Norwich Photo: Paul Hewitt

Ali Tandoori

Where: 9-11 Magdalen St, Norwich NR3 1LE

When: 5-11pm every day except Monday

Last Rated: August 4, 2020

This restaurant got 10 in their inspection, indicating safe food handling practices. Ali Tandoori serves regional specialities like Shatkora and Makhani, as well as more popular favourites like Tikka Massala.

cosmo

Cosmo

Where: 25 London St, Norwich NR2 1JE

When: Monday to Thursday 5-9.30pm, Friday 5-10pm, Saturday 12-10pm, Sunday 12-9pm

Last Rated: December 19, 2018

The all-you-can-eat chain scored only 15 in the report, indicating high compliance with legal requirements. The restaurant serves, amongst many international foods, South-East dishes in small batches, like pakora and saag aloo.

The Merchants of Spice Indian Restaurant in Colegate Picture: Denise Bradley

The Merchants of Spice

Where: 30-32 Colegate, Norwich NR3 1BG

When: 5-10.30pm every day except Sunday

Last Rated: January 18, 2018

This restaurant also scored 15 in their inspection, meaning any contraventions of rules are minor. This 'fine-dining' establishment promises first-class service, serving authentic Indian food with locally sourced ingredients.

Namaste Village at Queens Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Namaste Village

Where: 131-139 Queens Rd, Norwich NR1 3PN

When: 5-10pm every day, as well as 12-3pm Saturday and Sunday

Last Rated: March 14, 2018

This restaurant got a score of 15, as well as being accessible by wheelchairs and having an accessible toilet. Namaste Village offers what the team calls 'karma-free food', vegetarian and vegan dishes from different regions of India.

Shah Zahan, Waterloo Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Shah Zahan

Where: 84 Waterloo Rd, Norwich NR3 1EW

When: 5pm-12am Monday to Saturday, 5-11.30pm Sunday

Last Rated: March 18, 2020

The takeaway scored only 5 on their report, the lowest score on this list. Their standards were described as "excellent" by the inspector. The extensive menu covers everything from saag dishes to Zeeshan specials.

Taj Mahal Indian Takeaway on Alysham Road, Norwich Photo: Angela Sharpe

Taj Mahal

Where: 319 Aylsham Rd, Upper Hellesdon, Norwich NR3 2AB

When: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday 5-10pm, Thursday to Saturday 5-10.45pm, closed Tuesday

Last Rated: December 5, 2018

This takeaway scored 15, with high food hygiene standards and good compliance. The Indian and Bangladeshi takeaway also has a vast menu, with popular favourites as well as more unknown regional dishes.


