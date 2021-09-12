All the Indian takeaways in Norwich with 5-star hygiene ratings
In a world of takeaway horror stories, it's nice to know where you can trust. Here are all the Indian restaurants and takeaways in Norwich with food hygiene ratings of five.
Ali Tandoori
Where: 9-11 Magdalen St, Norwich NR3 1LE
When: 5-11pm every day except Monday
Last Rated: August 4, 2020
This restaurant got 10 in their inspection, indicating safe food handling practices. Ali Tandoori serves regional specialities like Shatkora and Makhani, as well as more popular favourites like Tikka Massala.
Cosmo
Where: 25 London St, Norwich NR2 1JE
When: Monday to Thursday 5-9.30pm, Friday 5-10pm, Saturday 12-10pm, Sunday 12-9pm
Last Rated: December 19, 2018
The all-you-can-eat chain scored only 15 in the report, indicating high compliance with legal requirements. The restaurant serves, amongst many international foods, South-East dishes in small batches, like pakora and saag aloo.
The Merchants of Spice
Where: 30-32 Colegate, Norwich NR3 1BG
When: 5-10.30pm every day except Sunday
Last Rated: January 18, 2018
This restaurant also scored 15 in their inspection, meaning any contraventions of rules are minor. This 'fine-dining' establishment promises first-class service, serving authentic Indian food with locally sourced ingredients.
Namaste Village
Where: 131-139 Queens Rd, Norwich NR1 3PN
When: 5-10pm every day, as well as 12-3pm Saturday and Sunday
Last Rated: March 14, 2018
This restaurant got a score of 15, as well as being accessible by wheelchairs and having an accessible toilet. Namaste Village offers what the team calls 'karma-free food', vegetarian and vegan dishes from different regions of India.
Shah Zahan
Where: 84 Waterloo Rd, Norwich NR3 1EW
When: 5pm-12am Monday to Saturday, 5-11.30pm Sunday
Last Rated: March 18, 2020
The takeaway scored only 5 on their report, the lowest score on this list. Their standards were described as "excellent" by the inspector. The extensive menu covers everything from saag dishes to Zeeshan specials.
Taj Mahal
Where: 319 Aylsham Rd, Upper Hellesdon, Norwich NR3 2AB
When: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday 5-10pm, Thursday to Saturday 5-10.45pm, closed Tuesday
Last Rated: December 5, 2018
This takeaway scored 15, with high food hygiene standards and good compliance. The Indian and Bangladeshi takeaway also has a vast menu, with popular favourites as well as more unknown regional dishes.