Norwich restaurants forced to close for 'technical difficulties'

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:44 PM November 3, 2021
Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: J

Wagamama was one of the restaurants affected by technical issues today. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Multiple Norwich restaurants were forced to close today after "technical difficulties" left them unable to serve customers.

Both Wagamama and Gourmet Burger Kitchen closed due to the issues on the afternoon of November 3.

Wagamama reopened by 8pm and will continue to serve until its usual closing hour of 10pm.

However, Gourmet Burger Kitchen confirmed it will remain shut until Thursday.

Yo Sushi was reportedly also affected by the issues. Neither chains were able to fully explain what the issues entailed. 


Norwich News

