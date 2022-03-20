Evening News reporter shortlisted for NCTJ award

Evening News reporter Sophie Skyring has been nominated for Apprentice of the Year at the National Council for the Training of Journalists' (NCTJ) Awards for Excellence.

The ceremony, held last week, recognises and rewards the best journalists across a range of categories, as well as publications and apprentice reporters.

Sophie, who has been with the Evening News for just eight months, was shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year alongside peers at the likes of The Telegraph and Sky News.

She said: “It was such a shock to be shortlisted so early on in my career, and to be commended for the work I’ve done already just proves to me that I’ve found something I truly love, I feel lucky.

“I love my job and being able to learn from the team here has only furthered my passion for this business.

“I imagine I will remain at part of the Evening News team for many years to come.”