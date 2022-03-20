Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Evening News reporter shortlisted for NCTJ award

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 1:44 PM March 20, 2022
Sophie Skyring pictured at the awards with friend Alanna Baker

Sophie Skyring pictured at the awards with friend, Alanna Baker - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Evening News reporter Sophie Skyring has been nominated for Apprentice of the Year at the National Council for the Training of Journalists' (NCTJ) Awards for Excellence. 

The ceremony, held last week, recognises and rewards the best journalists across a range of categories, as well as publications and apprentice reporters. 

Sophie, who has been with the Evening News for just eight months, was shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year alongside peers at the likes of The Telegraph and Sky News.

She said: “It was such a shock to be shortlisted so early on in my career, and to be commended for the work I’ve done already just proves to me that I’ve found something I truly love, I feel lucky. 

“I love my job and being able to learn from the team here has only furthered my passion for this business.  

“I imagine I will remain at part of the Evening News team for many years to come.” 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Drawing Rooms, Pottergate

Plans revealed to transform much-loved city pub and reopen it with new name

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
St Giles House Hotel in Norwich

City's Grade II listed boutique hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
PROP - St Andrews Hill, Norwich

See inside this Norwich period flat on the market for £200k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tree felling in Drayton. Anger over tree felling at the former David Rice Hospital. Pictures: Britta

Sadness as tree felling gathers pace for housing development

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon