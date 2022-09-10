Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
The day the Queen opened a Norwich landmark

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 11:48 AM September 10, 2022
Queen Elizabeth meeting people on Millennium Plain at The Forum

Queen Elizabeth meeting people on Millennium Plain at The Forum

Staff at one of the city's landmark buildings have recalled the day 20 years ago when the Queen visited to open the site.

The monarch was in Norwich on July 18, 2002, as part of celebrations for her Golden Jubilee.

As part of her visit she officially opened the Forum venue which had been built to replace the city's library, which burnt down in 1994.

The Queen greeting the people of Norwich when she opened The Forum in 2002

The Queen greeting the people of Norwich when she opened The Forum in 2002

Many of those who still work at the building where there for the visit. Among them is James Coates, the events manager.

James Coates, events manager at The Forum, was present for the opening of it in 2002

James Coates, events manager at The Forum, was present for the opening of it in 2002

"For the opening, we had amazing weather and huge crowds out in Millennium Plain," he said.

"It was the first time we were at the centre of a big city event.

Queen Elizabeth meeting people on Millennium Plain at The Forum

Queen Elizabeth meeting people on Millennium Plain at The Forum

"There was a huge amount of planning involved ahead of the event, with everyone concerned about the smallest details and anything which could possibly go wrong.

"But from the moment the Queen and Prince Phillip arrived in their huge Bentley, it all felt very comfortable and down to earth.

"They got on with everyone in a very relaxed way and after a tour of the building, the Queen took the time to speak to people in the crowd outside, accept gifts and give everyone a wave.

Queen Elizabeth pictured leaving The Forum

Queen Elizabeth pictured leaving The Forum

"Before we knew it, it was all over.

"It was a great day for the city and an unforgettable first big event for the Forum.

"My thoughts and condolences go to the Royal Family."

Tim Bishop, chief executive of The Forum, said: "There are no adequate words to convey the sorrow we all feel"

Tim Bishop, chief executive of The Forum, said: "There are no adequate words to convey the sorrow we all feel"

Tim Bishop, chief executive of The Forum, added: "We share the immense sense of loss and the passing of an era in which she brought a calm, common sense, as well as dignity and integrity to our national life.

"There are no adequate words to convey the sorrow we all feel.”

The Forum, which is visited by more than two million people a year, was built as one of many millennium projects around the country. It opened its doors in 2001, some months before its official opening by the Queen.

It occupies the site where the previous Norwich Library stood, until being destroyed by fire.


