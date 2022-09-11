City's Sikh and Muslim leaders praise Queen's 'great services to humanity'

A number of religious communities have come out to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Archant / Sirajul Islam

Leaders of Norwich's Sikh and Muslim communities have paid tribute to the Queen, praising her "great services to humanity".

Sirajul Islam, secretary of Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Centre, in Alysham Road, said: "The Queen spoke of the value of all faiths.

"She supported interfaith work to bring together, and unite, all the communities in this country.

"Her Majesty was very helpful, supportive, and engaged with a lot of the Muslim community.

"She will be most remembered for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service.

"Our thoughts and our sympathy go out towards the Royal Family in this difficult time.

"The community will remember her for great services towards humanity."

Gurmeet Singh, 57, is a co-spokeswoman for Norwich Gurdwara Sri Guru Ram Das Prakash in Old Palace Road.

"I'm very saddened by it all," she said.

"I was shocked because it came about so suddenly.

"The Queen has always been in the background of all our lives.

"As a person Her Majesty seemed very charming, noble, and strong when necessary.

"She headed the monarchy with great respect and strength."

She added: "Everyone will deal with her passing in their own way.

"I'm sure everyone feels very upset by what's happened.

"She was such a huge personality and recognised all over the world.

"It feels like people who had never met Her Majesty, knew her, and she was much loved within her role by all.

"I always felt like she'd be here

"She reigned over the country with so much passion and pride."