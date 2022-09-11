Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

City's Sikh and Muslim leaders praise Queen's 'great services to humanity'

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 9:44 AM September 11, 2022
A number of religious communities have come out to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

A number of religious communities have come out to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Archant / Sirajul Islam

Leaders of Norwich's Sikh and Muslim communities have paid tribute to the Queen, praising her "great services to humanity".

Sirajul Islam, secretary of Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Centre, in Alysham Road, said: "The Queen spoke of the value of all faiths.

Sirajul Islam, secretary of Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Centre, in Alysham Road

Sirajul Islam, secretary of Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Centre, in Alysham Road - Credit: Sirajul Islam

"She supported interfaith work to bring together, and unite, all the communities in this country.

"Her Majesty was very helpful, supportive, and engaged with a lot of the Muslim community.

"She will be most remembered for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service.

"Our thoughts and our sympathy go out towards the Royal Family in this difficult time.

"The community will remember her for great services towards humanity."

The new Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Community Centre in Aylsham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Community Centre in Aylsham Road, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Gurmeet Singh, 57, is a co-spokeswoman for Norwich Gurdwara Sri Guru Ram Das Prakash in Old Palace Road.

"I'm very saddened by it all," she said.

"I was shocked because it came about so suddenly.

"The Queen has always been in the background of all our lives.

"As a person Her Majesty seemed very charming, noble, and strong when necessary. 

Gurmeet Singh attends Norwich Gurdwara Sri Guru Ram Das Prakash in Old Palace Road

Gurmeet Singh attends Norwich Gurdwara Sri Guru Ram Das Prakash in Old Palace Road - Credit: Gurmeet Singh

"She headed the monarchy with great respect and strength."

She added: "Everyone will deal with her passing in their own way.

"I'm sure everyone feels very upset by what's happened.

Gurdwara Shri Guru Ram Das Prakash, in Old Palace Road

Gurdwara Shri Guru Ram Das Prakash, in Old Palace Road - Credit: Google Maps

"She was  such a huge personality and recognised all over the world.

"It feels like people who had never met Her Majesty, knew her, and she was much loved within her role by all.

"I always felt like she'd be here

"She reigned over the country with so much passion and pride."

The Queen
Norwich News

