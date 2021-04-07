Red city phone boxes to go under hammer with £2,500 price tag
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A pair of iconic red phone boxes in Norwich city centre will go under the hammer at the end of the month.
Buyers looking to snap up their own piece of British heritage can buy one or both of the K6 red phone boxes in St Andrews Street, Norwich.
The booths, which stand at 8ft 3in tall and 3ft wide, have a guide price of £2,500 each and will be auctioned off on April 27.
Due to a preservation order, the boxes cannot be removed or have their exterior altered.
Buyers have been known to transform the inside space into coffee shops, libraries, museums, bakeries or to house defibrillators.
You may also want to watch:
The boxes, also known as Jubilee kiosks, were designed in honour of the silver jubilee of King George V - Queen Elizabeth II's grandfather.
Last month, BT revealed 90 iconic red phone boxes across Norfolk and Waveney were up for grabs, with a further 907 taken on by communities in the East of England since 2008.
The phone boxes will be sold through Bidx1 on April 27.
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 2 Farke on Tettey City talks
- 3 Primark announces new longer opening hours from April 12
- 4 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 5 New alliances seeks action on 'eyesore' vacant building
- 6 Touching tribute to N&N nurse who died from Covid-19
- 7 Car washing facility proposal for vacant site near NDR roundabout
- 8 Norwich road closed for two days for resurfacing works
- 9 April Fool's spider boards removed from Mousehold Heath
- 10 Van driver punched in assault near Norwich roundabout