Here's how to get a new job in 2022

Experts from some of Norwich's recruitment agencies have given advice to jobseekers on all you need to know - Credit: Contract Personnel, Reed and rthirteen

Looking for a new position this year but don't know where to start?

Don't fret, as recruitment experts from some of Norwich's agencies have shared their top tips that people need to know.

Pete Watson, operations manager at Contract Personnel, said one of the first things job applicants should do before searching for a new role is describe their perfect day.

Pete Watson, operations manager at Contract Personnel. - Credit: Contract Personnel

He said: "Take some time to write down the things that make you happy and the tasks you enjoy doing.

"This will help to narrow down the type of work you would like to do, will give recruiters an idea of your personality and will ensure you do not forget the important things in life – being happy and positive."

Mr Watson also advised working through existing connections and friendships to see if there are any opportunities closer to home.

Looking for a new job this years? Here's what people need to know - Credit: PA

"Tap into any connections you might already have, as they may be able to offer any tips and vacancies they come across," he added.

"One of the most popular platforms in LinkedIn – you can follow industry experts, potential employers and learn more about the sector you are interested in."

Melanie Marjoram, regional manager at Reed, added it is important to remember that interviews work both ways.

Melanie Marjoram, regional manager at Reed. - Credit: Melanie Marjoram

"Your interview is just as much about you finding out about your potential employer as them finding out about you," Ms Marjoram said.

"In your interview, ask questions about the culture, the teams you'll be working with, and the values of the organisation as a whole."

Rebecca Headden, recruitment director at R13 Recruitment. - Credit: Rebecca Headden

Rebecca Headden, recruitment director at R13 Recruitment, said that before moving on to a new role it is important to have an end result in mind.

She said: "So many people come to us to find a new role and don’t really know what it is that they want to do now.

"Is it more money? Is it the company culture? Is it flexibility? Is it career opportunities?

"Having some thoughts and clarification on this really does help hone your search process, and the people who are helping you on that journey."