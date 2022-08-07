Rebellious grandma putting on art exhibition at popular city centre site
- Credit: Anne Holgate
An 82-year-old protestor is putting on a colourful exhibition to show off her unique work.
Anne Holgate may be better known for a recent tussle with the city council over a new playing surface at Heigham Park tennis court.
But Anne, who lives in Unthank Road, will be showing off 50 of her illuminating and bold art works at The Forum this week, from Monday, August 8 until Friday, August 12.
Her exhibition is a lively collection of still life, fantasy and portrait paintings.
Anne, whose 'painting' name is Anne Malmström, said: "I have always been an artist – but life, work and bringing up two children took precedent for many years.
"I have been lucky enough to take it up again properly in retirement.
"This exhibition was supposed to be a celebration of painting and my 80 years, but due to Covid-19, it has been postponed a couple of times.
"We are delighted that this time - third time lucky - it is happening.
Most Read
- 1 Troublesome 40ft trees have 'wrecked' frustrated woman's garden
- 2 7 of the best cafés in Norwich according to readers
- 3 9 West End shows heading to Norwich in 2023
- 4 Four-day street food, film and music event coming to Norwich park
- 5 Stickers 'inciting hatred' plastered across city
- 6 First look as work under way at new Royal Arcade food hall
- 7 7 closed restaurants in Norwich which are missed the most
- 8 Norfolk beauty salon wins three awards on 10th anniversary
- 9 Off the scales! Huge goldfish invade city pond
- 10 New social supermarket opens with discounted food
"It will now be a celebration of my 82 years on this planet instead."
Over the years Anne's style has developed, and due to significant visual impairment, her newer work has developed into something which she has dubbed: "BBC - very big, very bright and very close."
"Due to my eyesight deteriorating and having to cope with serious visual impairments, my style has had to change, but I feel that learning to adapt has made me try new things and discover new techniques.
"I often wake up in the night with an idea, or a composition, for a new paining in my head and then I can’t wait to get my apron on in the morning and get on with it straight away."
Anne believes that everyone should be able to own a piece of art, so visitors will be interested to see how "affordable" her art is at the exhibition.
All proceeds will go to a bereavement charity Anne volunteers for, Cruse.
She added: "I have volunteered for the Norwich support team for the last few years and was really keen to raise some much-needed funds for their counselling services."