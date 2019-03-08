'Serene, tranquil, irresistible' - Norwich rated top destination on par with Indonesian island

Norwich could be set for a spike in visitors from Asia, after a the boss of a Vietnamese airline praised the "serene" city as an "irresistible destination" for tourists.

"What is a Norwich" by Piers Harrison-Reid has appeared on Grosvenor Fish Bar's window. Photo: Christian Motta "What is a Norwich" by Piers Harrison-Reid has appeared on Grosvenor Fish Bar's window. Photo: Christian Motta

The city was ranked as on par with "the wild island of Komodo dragons" in Indonesia, in Vietnam Airlines in-flight magazine Heritage.

Airline chief executive Duong Tri Thanh outlined the city's charms in a review published alongside a travel feature highlighting top Norwich attractions, from the cathedral, castle and market to the Grosvenor Fish Bar.

Mr Thanh, who did state whether he had visited Norwich, wrote in the piece, urging readers to visit the city: "Vietnam Airlines will give our passengers a tour of irresistible destinations both in Vietnam and all over the globe.

"On their journeys to the world, passengers should not miss the opportunity to experience the wild island of Komodo dragons in Indonesia or the serene city of Norwich in the United Kingdom."

Dragon Hall, the National Centre for Writing in the main hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dragon Hall, the National Centre for Writing in the main hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And travel writer Quoc Kanh said: "If you are a fan of tranquility, Norwich is a good place to start. Its charm lies in its quietness and classical beauty.

"The cathedral is surrounded by gravel paths, namely those leading to Timber Hill, Tombland and Elm Hill, voted as one of the United Kingdom's finest roads, lined with mostly intact and colourful buildings dating from the Tudor period.

"The scenery is as a beautiful as a picture."

He added: "If you want a taste of local cuisine, don't forget to book a table at the city's famed Grosvenor Fish Bar which serves one of England's most famous dishes: 'Fish and Chips.'

The Helter Skelter installed in Norwich Cathedral as part of their 'Seeing It Differently' project. Photo: Sonya Duncan The Helter Skelter installed in Norwich Cathedral as part of their 'Seeing It Differently' project. Photo: Sonya Duncan

"No one living in Norwich doesn't know the 90-year-old restaurant.

"Norwich captures many hearts with its old fashioned glamour and graceful charm."

The piece also described, Dragon Hall, a Grade I listed merchant's trading hall, among Norwich's must see visitor attractions, and ranking the city as a top "international destination".

The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Other locations reviewed in the magazine included San Francisco and the Zanskar region in Ladakh, Northern India - known as the Moon Land.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said: "Serene is not a word I would use to describe Norwich, but I think it is an accurate description.

"Norwich is off the beaten track and that is part of its allure."

Mr Lewis described the city as "beautiful" and a "hidden gem", and said: "Don't get me wrong, Norwich has some tough issues, lots of child poverty on a par with anywhere else. But it is also good place to live as well - a juxtaposition like anywhere.

"What a fusion between modern and old. I think he is spot on."

And a Norfolk County Council (NCC) spokesperson added: "We completely agree that Norwich is a stunning city, rich in history and culture.

"As a county we are also blessed with many beautiful towns and villages, brilliant coastlines and great places to visit.

"Norfolk is a fantastic place to build a business, to live and work and we'd always encourage people to come and see what the county has to offer."