News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich ranks seventh for most vegan-ordering cities in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:10 AM October 30, 2021
Biff's Big Jack burgers Photo: Biff's Kitchen

Biff's Kitchen jackfruit burgers are one of the most ordered vegan food items in Norwich - Credit: Biff's Kitchen

It appears Norwich continues to have a love for vegan food, after new research reveals it's in the top ten in the country that order the most vegan food. 

Norwich ranks seventh in the list of the most vegan ordering cities in the UK.

Brighton tops the list, followed by Bristol and Leeds.

Since November 2020, there has been a 105pc surge in people ordering plant-based foods, according to survey data commissioned by food-delivery company Deliveroo.

The favourite vegan dishes in Norwich are:

You may also want to watch:

  1. The Vegan Cali Cheese with fries by Byron
  2. Vegan Royale from Burger King
  3. BASIL from Coco di Mama Kitchen
  4. Father Jack Burger from Biffs Vegan Burgers and Wingz
  5. Plant Power from Yo! Sushi

The research also revealed that 20pc of people will be ditching the traditional turkey and trimmings and choosing vegan or vegetarian options instead for Christmas dinner. 

In 2019, Norwich was named the 'most vegan-friendly city' due to the number of meat-free food choices available. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Crime hotspots in Norwich with most weapon offences
  2. 2 Patrols to be ramped up after couple complains of parking woes
  3. 3 Men stabbed in Norwich not being treated as victims, police say
  1. 4 Could Toys 'R' Us bring a store back to Norwich?
  2. 5 Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover
  3. 6 NR2 pub gets major revamp under new management
  4. 7 So here it is! Slade bringing Christmas 2021 tour to Norwich
  5. 8 Is this Norwich's spookiest house?
  6. 9 Extinction Rebellion plans Norwich action for COP26
  7. 10 Police hunt wanted man in Norwich
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today.

Norwich Live

Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Armed police are attending the incident on Hemming Way, Norwich.

Norwich Live

Police swoop on Norwich address

Sean Galea-Pace

person
David Iwo who has been sentenced for 33 years for murder.

Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Three people were stabbed on Hemming Way in Norwich last night.

Norwich Live

Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person