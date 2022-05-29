Traditional clock to be reinstated at Norwich station

A traditional railway station clock is to be reinstalled at Norwich in place of a large advertising hoarding.

Plans have been approved to remove the high level advert to the station and replace it with a new clock in the centre of the wall above the statue of Victorian railway pioneer Sir Samuel Morton Peto, who built the Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft lines.

The timepiece incorporated into a large advert is to be replaced with a new traditional clock - Credit: Archant

It is part of moves that will see other advertising around the station replaced with six freestanding digital video displays.

Advertising company JCDecauxUK said the new clock will replicate the timepiece on the outside of the Grade II listed station building and will “hold high architectural merit”.

The new clock will replicate the timepiece on the outside of the Grade II listed station building - Credit: Geoff Sheppard

The plans have been given the go-ahead by Norwich City Council.

Its listed building officer said: “The reduction in static advertisement at multiple locations within the station, along with other clutter attached to the station walls, will result in better appreciation of the station fabric and a rationalised aesthetic within the building seen in other railway stations nationally, many of which are listed buildings.”