Where are city folk watching the Queen's funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. Picture date: Tuesday May 17, 2022. - Credit: PA

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is being held on Monday and people across the city, nation and world will watch to pay their respects.

Sadie Inns, 36 from Costessey is ready to watch at home prepared with coffee, snacks and plenty of tissues.

Sadie Inns plans on watching the Queen's funeral at home with plenty of tissues - Credit: Sadie Inns

They said: “I’m not a royalist but you cannot deny she served her country to the best of her ability and worked tirelessly until the day she died.

“It’s my way of thanking her for a lifetime of servitude and respecting the loss of a great grandmother, grandmother, mother, sister.

“She was an incredible woman and deserves to be mourned.”

Others are doing similar and deciding to mourn the loss of Her Majesty in their own home.

Among them is Simon Kindleysides, who will be watching the state funeral with his two dogs Summer and Blue.

Simon Kindleysides would have liked to have made the trip to London but will instead be watching from home with his dogs Summer and Blue - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

The 38-year-old from Blofield said: “I would have liked to go to London to be part of it but instead I will be spending it at home.

“The Queen dedicated her life for us and this country, and died doing a job she did so well at.

“Knowing she was the longest monarch to be on the thrown makes me proud to be British.”

Some Norwich folk are making it more of an event, such as Kenny Moore who is getting together with his entire family and their loved ones to watch the state funeral together.

Kenny Moore's family will be getting together to watch the state funeral - Credit: Kenny Moore

The 53-year-old from Bowthorpe said: “Across all of our families' generations our Queen has been the constant in our lives.

“With all the changes our Monarch remained true.”

“Her death felt like the end of an era but I am so incredibly proud of our Queens reign she is the original.”

Not all city folk are opting to watch the state funeral at home though.

Daniel Stelling plans on watching at the Theatre Royal with his fiance - Credit: Daniel Stelling

Daniel Stelling, who is a city teaching assistant from Mulbarton, will be heading to the Norwich Theatre Royal to watch the state funeral with other city mourners.

The 29-year-old was a performer at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he said: “I thought it’s a fitting way to pay respects as she loved the arts.”