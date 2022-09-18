Where are city folk watching the Queen's funeral?
- Credit: PA
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is being held on Monday and people across the city, nation and world will watch to pay their respects.
Sadie Inns, 36 from Costessey is ready to watch at home prepared with coffee, snacks and plenty of tissues.
They said: “I’m not a royalist but you cannot deny she served her country to the best of her ability and worked tirelessly until the day she died.
“It’s my way of thanking her for a lifetime of servitude and respecting the loss of a great grandmother, grandmother, mother, sister.
“She was an incredible woman and deserves to be mourned.”
Others are doing similar and deciding to mourn the loss of Her Majesty in their own home.
Among them is Simon Kindleysides, who will be watching the state funeral with his two dogs Summer and Blue.
The 38-year-old from Blofield said: “I would have liked to go to London to be part of it but instead I will be spending it at home.
“The Queen dedicated her life for us and this country, and died doing a job she did so well at.
“Knowing she was the longest monarch to be on the thrown makes me proud to be British.”
Some Norwich folk are making it more of an event, such as Kenny Moore who is getting together with his entire family and their loved ones to watch the state funeral together.
The 53-year-old from Bowthorpe said: “Across all of our families' generations our Queen has been the constant in our lives.
“With all the changes our Monarch remained true.”
“Her death felt like the end of an era but I am so incredibly proud of our Queens reign she is the original.”
Not all city folk are opting to watch the state funeral at home though.
Daniel Stelling, who is a city teaching assistant from Mulbarton, will be heading to the Norwich Theatre Royal to watch the state funeral with other city mourners.
The 29-year-old was a performer at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he said: “I thought it’s a fitting way to pay respects as she loved the arts.”