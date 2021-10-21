Norwich theatre reopens to public after months of shows behind closed doors

Published: 6:02 PM October 21, 2021

Colette Garrigan's Sleeping Beauty show will be running during the October half term - Credit: Cie Akselere

A Norwich theatre is opening its doors to live audiences once again after months of online performances.

Norwich Puppet Theatre, in Whitefriars, has been closed to the public since December last year due to the challenges of Covid.

From Friday, visitors will be able to attend in person to see one of the three shows it has to offer this October half term, which are all inspired by the story of Sleeping Beauty.

Live audiences can finally return to Norwich Puppet Theatre this week - Credit: Norwich Puppet Theatre

Theatre director Colette Garigan will be presenting her internationally acclaimed show Sleeping Beauty, to adult audiences from Friday October 22 to Sunday October 24. This gritty version of the story transports the princess to urban Liverpool.

On Saturday October 23 and Sunday October 24, family audiences can enjoy a performance of Mark Mander’s Pocket-sized Puppet Panto. This 15-minute production was originally planned to be performed on Boxing Day last year but had to be postponed due to lockdown restrictions.

The brand new Puppet Theatre show, 100 Years in the Forest, explores what happens in the forest of fairy tales whilst Sleeping Beauty sleeps - Credit: Norwich Puppet Theatre

Lastly, Norwich Puppet Theatre and La Compagnie Akselere will be presenting their brand new show 100 Years in the Forest, which explores what happens in the forest of fairy tales while Sleeping Beauty sleeps.

Communications Manager Fiona Fletcher said, “It’s so wonderful that we will be able to welcome audiences back into the Theatre again. The last public performances we hosted were during a brief Christmas run last year, so it's been a long time for us.

"We have been busy behind the scenes, but nothing compares to connecting directly with our community through shows and workshops.

"We thought it would be appropriate to have a Sleeping Beauty theme, as the Theatre has in effect been sleeping for several months and now, we can awaken to a wonderful Autumn season.”

Norwich Puppet Theatre is located inside a renovated medieval church - Credit: Andi Sapey/Norwich Puppet Theatre

Towards the end of the half term on October 31, there will be a special Halloween show to enjoy, which explores the Celtic origins of the Autumn festival.

A Halloween Ceilidh is also planned, helping visitors get in the spooky spirit.

The Theatre’s October Half Term events are all available to book online here or by phoning the box office 9.30am-5pm Mon-Fri 01603 629921.