Tempting fate? Norwich pubs sold out for Euro 2020 FINAL

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:27 PM July 7, 2021   
Fans watching England in the World Cup semi final against Croatia at the Lamb Inn. Picture: DENISE B

Many Norwich pubs are fully booked for the Euro 2020 final, pictured is The Lamb Inn during the 2018 World Cup. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Many pubs in Norwich are already fully booked for Sunday night's Euros final, with football fans feeling hopeful England will make it all the way. 

While captain Harry Kane and the rest of the team still have to face Denmark in the semi-final tonight, supporters are making sure they do not miss out if England win.

The final will be against Italy, after they beat Spain on Tuesday, and kick-off will be at 8pm on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. 

The Lamb Inn in Orford Place is fully booked for live sport tables, with a view of the screen, from 5.30pm onwards, and tables at Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road are also sold out. 

The Compleat Angler by the station, which is known for its live sport and is popular with Norwich City fans, has no tables left either. 

Philip Castledine, one of the duty managers, said: "We had around 30 to 40 people booked in and after Saturday's match it went straight up and we are now fully booked.

"The Euros have been absolutely fantastic for us and have got lots of people in while also being very controlled."

Football fans at the Woolpack pub in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Woolpack is waiting to see if England win tonight before booking in tables for the final. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Woolpack in Golden Ball Street has received lots of booking requests, but is waiting to confirm them until after the semi-final.

James Lynes, team leader, said: "We have a lot of enquiries on our system with people requesting a table if England go through, so we are waiting on the game tonight." 

While tickets are not on sale yet for the final at the fan zone at The Arena in Sprowston, after the first two games tickets went off general public sale with priority booking for regulars.

Danny Banthorpe, one of the organisers, said: "We don't want to tempt fate and put them on sale yet."

See other Norwich pubs showing the Euros matches in Norwich here.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
