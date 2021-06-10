News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Euro 2020: The Norwich pubs showing the big games this summer

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:00 AM June 10, 2021   
City fans will have to be content with a beer in front of the TV tonight when Norwich resume their P

The pub is the place to be to watch England in Euro 2020 action this summer. - Credit: PA

Whether or not football comes home this summer, being able to watch the biggest games at the pub with family and friends almost feels like a luxury after the year we've had.

With stadiums shut to supporters and pubs closed, the best we've been able to do over the last 15 months is watch from the sofa.

But that changes for Euro 2020, as England fans will be able to cheer on the Three Lions with their tipple of choice and surrounded by friends.

According to website Matchpint, here are some of the best watering holes in Norwich to catch the big game:

Bar & Beyond

Bar & Beyond in Norwich was evacuated after a suspected smoke bomb went off (Image: Ian Clarke)

The crowds will be smaller and more socially distanced, but England fans can still watch the Three Lions at Bar & Beyond in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Archant

The Shoreditch-inspired venue in Prince of Wales Road prides itself on its live sport offering, and has said on social media it will be showing every match of Euro 2020.

Beer, pizza and the football. What more could you ask for?

Compleat Angler

The Compleat Angler which is flourishing after becoming a home fans pub about a year ago. Picture: D

The Compleat Angler is ideally located close to Norwich Rail Station. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Further down Prince of Wales Road is The Compleat Angler, which is right next to the river and opposite the train station, so is ideally placed for those riding the rails into the city.

It also serves plenty of local beers and ales, so you can celebrate the best of Norfolk brewing and hopefully a few England goals at the same time.

Mischief Tavern

World Cup.....England flags are taken down at The Mischief Tavern in Norwichpicture by Adrian Judd

England flags at The Mischief Tavern for the 2010 World Cup. - Credit: Archant

Further north is the Mischief Tavern, off Fye Bridge Street.

it will be showing each of England's Euro 2020 group games, so it's an ideal place to cheer on the Three Lions this summer.

Rileys

A long-time favourite of those watching sport in the city, Rileys in Magdalen Street is running a fanzone for England games this summer.

For £5 per person, you get a guaranteed seat in the fanzone and a free bottle of Heineken thrown in as well.

St Andrews Brew House

Customers enjoying a drink outside the St Andrews Brew House on Saturday afternoon

St Andrews Brew House will be showing live Euro 2020 football this summer. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

If you're going to be in a larger group, St Andrews Brew House might be the best place to go this summer.

The St Andrews Street pub is offering bookings for groups of four or more for £25 per head including a burger and two drinks each.

The Murderers

Denis and Margaret O'Brien, landlord Phil Cutter and Neil Ferguson at The Murderers on Timber Hill,

Denis and Margaret O'Brien, landlord Phil Cutter and Neil Ferguson at The Murderers in Timber Hill, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

With plenty of screens showing the football, The Murderers has long been a great place to grab a pint and watch sport.

The Timber Hill pub is always extremely popular, though, so best to book early to make sure you get a table!

The Woolpack

Nick Moore watching the game in The Woolpack Inn. Picture: Marc Betts

The Woolpack has long been a great place to go to watch live sport. - Credit: Marc Betts

Found in Golden Ball Street, the Woolpack has long been a top destination to watch the football.

And with several screens throughout, there will always be a decent viewing angle no matter where you're sat!

