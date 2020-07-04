‘It’s a step back to normality’ - City pub goers enjoy their first pint in months

Happy landlady Rita McCluskey serving drinks from the doorway of the re-opened Adam & Eve, with some booked seating inside, as lockdown restrictions for pubs and restaurants are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Norwich’s pubs have served their first pints in almost four months, but the experience of visiting a pub in July is vastly different to that of three months ago.

The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For those enjoying their first drink, July 4 was a welcome return to normality while for those behind the bar, the day was a chance to be back in business and the culmination of hours of work to get venues ready.

Hayley-Elizabeth Evans, the director and manager of Mr Apostles’ Apothecary on Upper King Street said it was great to be open again.

“I don’t let a lot of things pressure me but when they shut us down I sat at the bar and just cried, [I just thought] this is going to have a massive effect.”

Ms Evans, 34, who has been in the hospitality industry since she was 15 said the next few weeks and months were going to be an “upward battle”, she said: “It’s a big day for hospitality and I’m just grateful that we have got the opportunity to open up.”

Introducing several measures to keep staff and customers safe, Ms Evans said in order to follow social distancing guidelines the venue had been forced to cut its capacity from 310 to just 60 people.

It was also operating on a table booking system with stays limited to 90-minutes.

“We chose a 1 1/2 hour stay to make it fair for people, so more could in and enjoy the experience but also to make people safe, the less time they are in here consuming alcohol the less likely they’re to be silly,” she said.

Customers were also being asked to digitally check-in to the venue by scanning a QR code which launches a digital check-in site created by Norwich based company Thyngs, which if needed could be used to help the NHS with contact tracing.

Conor Fraiser, 24 and Lucy Fenick 21, who were among those enjoying a drink in Mr Apostles’ said they had no worries and the venue had taken care of everything for them.

Mr Fraiser said: “We just wanted to come out and have a little date together. We got together just before lockdown so we have done a few little dates at home, but we wanted to come out.”

Across the city, Rita McCluskey, landlord of the Adam and Eve, said she had been worried ahead of opening but the day had gone well: “I was worrying about having enough beer, it’s been very difficult to source beer and the brewers were put under a lot of pressure, it’s not something you make over night so that’s what I was worried about.

“It’s been a relentless stream of customers, it’s been lovely.

“Everyone has been really respectful and very patient and gladly following the rules,” she said.

Patzi Westcott, 71, from Norwich who was enjoying a glass of white wine outside the Adam and Eve with a friend said it was “relief” to be able to go to a pub: “It’s a huge relief, I like to be out and to be able to start to a have a normal life, it’s the start.

Ms Westcott, said lockdown had become “very dreary” and although she had had some concerns she was looking forward to things reopening.

“It’s the right time, and I think if there are any hot spots they should do what they’ve done in Leicester,” she said.

A couple of tables over, 18-year-old Issac George from Norwich, who was enjoying a pint with friends said he had found the experience of coming to the pub “perfectly fine.”

“There are safety measures, I was a bit anxious to start with but it’s perfectly fine, if it was a bit busier it would be a bit concerning but it’s nice to be social again.”

While over at the Louis Marchesi, bar manager Ian Stephenson said it hadn’t been too busy, he said he expected things to get busier as time went on and people became more relaxed.