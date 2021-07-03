News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Euro 2020: Pubs plead, please don’t sing ‘It’s coming home!’

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:45 AM July 3, 2021   
Crowds go wild as England wins their match against Germany with a 2:0 victory . Picture: Sarah Lucy

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored to give England victory - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pubs screening England’s quarter-final against Ukraine say they face a near-impossible task of trying to stop fans chanting and singing. 

Strict Covid guidelines mean fans have to be seated at a table with no contact with supporters at other tables, no standing without a mask and no singing or chanting.

Even the volume from the big screen has to be at a level where people don’t have to raise their voices above it.

Phil Cutter decorates the Murderers as he prepares for the England against Ukraine football match in

Phil Cutter decorates the Murderers as he prepares for the England against Ukraine football match in the Euros 2020. - Credit: Denise Bradley

“It’s like herding cats,” said Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers in Norwich. “It’s great to see fans excited but obviously we have a responsibility to keep people under control. 

“We explain to people when they first come in what the rules are and that it is not us trying to make things awkward and that the restrictions are in place for a reason.”

You may also want to watch:

He said dissuading fans from singing was trickiest. “The new thing is people banging on tables but you have to stop that before people get to 'England!'” he said.

“If one person starts singing ‘It’s coming home’ you have to get them quieten down quickly before everyone else joins in, because as soon as they do you’re on a hiding to nothing!”
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'
  2. 2 Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service
  3. 3 Fire crews tackle blaze in Norwich shop
  1. 4 Norwich woman falls in love with her sperm donor
  2. 5 Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit
  3. 6 Can you legally fly an England flag outside your home?
  4. 7 Outdoor cinema and street food festival planned for Norwich park
  5. 8 Live in a converted historic former pub for sale for £450,000
  6. 9 'A small cog in a wheel of kindness': Pub up for big award
  7. 10 Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gareth Dunthorne, head chef at Destiny's Donuts and Sweet Treats, with his daughter Destiny. 

Food and Drink | Video

New doughnut van launches outside Norwich pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Riverside Retail Park. B&M Bargains, Outfit, Matalan, H&M. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teacher accuses parking firm and bailiffs of bullying over £250 charge

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Fans celebrating England's win against Germany at The Arena in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Merlin Batchelor in the driving position hatch of his 1967 armoured personnel carrier, which has led

Video

Meet Merlin, the owner of Norwich's only 'Tank Taxi'

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus