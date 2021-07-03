Euro 2020: Pubs plead, please don’t sing ‘It’s coming home!’

Published: 6:45 AM July 3, 2021

Pubs screening England’s quarter-final against Ukraine say they face a near-impossible task of trying to stop fans chanting and singing.

Strict Covid guidelines mean fans have to be seated at a table with no contact with supporters at other tables, no standing without a mask and no singing or chanting.

Even the volume from the big screen has to be at a level where people don’t have to raise their voices above it.

Phil Cutter decorates the Murderers as he prepares for the England against Ukraine football match in the Euros 2020. - Credit: Denise Bradley

“It’s like herding cats,” said Phil Cutter, landlord of The Murderers in Norwich. “It’s great to see fans excited but obviously we have a responsibility to keep people under control.

“We explain to people when they first come in what the rules are and that it is not us trying to make things awkward and that the restrictions are in place for a reason.”

You may also want to watch:

He said dissuading fans from singing was trickiest. “The new thing is people banging on tables but you have to stop that before people get to 'England!'” he said.

“If one person starts singing ‘It’s coming home’ you have to get them quieten down quickly before everyone else joins in, because as soon as they do you’re on a hiding to nothing!”

