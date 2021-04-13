'Delighted to be out again' - City centre pub gardens proving popular

Published: 8:36 PM April 13, 2021

Pubgoers were enjoying the sunshine as they caught up with friends outside in Norwich city centre on the second day of reopening.

Beer gardens proved to be a popular spot to sit and relax as people enjoyed their new-found freedom after the coronavirus lockdown.

Among those sat outside the Sir Garnet in the heart of Norwich were four friends Peter Jones, Michael Firman, Ben Dark and Ed Caldecott, who were meeting up ahead of Mr Jones getting married in Coltishall on Thursday.

Ed Caldecott, Peter Jones, Ben Dark and Michael Firman enjoying a pint at The Garnet in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Jones said: "We've come out for a celebratory drink before Thursday. The wedding plans were really up in the air but the stars have aligned. We are delighted to be out again.

"The weather has been gorgeous. We were out on the river with canoes earlier today."

Sat a couple of tables down from the group of four was Sir Garnet staff member Saskia Baron, who was meeting up with her friend Lily Alvarez for a drink after work.

Lily Alvarez and Saskia Baron enjoying a drink at The Garnet in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

She said: "We are making the most of it. It's been pretty busy in the pub for the last two days and everyone is in good spirits."

The tables were full outside the Giggling Squid in Tombland, which included David Piper and his daughter Eloise who spontaneously decided to sit down for a meal after walking around the city.

David Piper enjoying some food and a drink at The Giggling Squid in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Miss Piper said: "It feels really good to have someone else cook a meal, and to see other people about."

Sat near to them was Natasha Carr who was enjoying a drink after work with her colleagues Stuart Anderson and Jimmy Hall ahead of her anniversary meal later in the evening.

Stuart Anderson, Jimmy Hall and Natasha Carr enjoying a drink at The Giggling Squid in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tuesday was the first time they had been into the office and seen each other in person for a year.

The tables were also well filled outside St Andrews Brew House as customers respectfully observed the regulations in place.

Friends Anna Hynson and Iwan Rumball, who are both university students, were sat enjoying an Aspalls House Cloud and Heineken in the evening sun.

Anna Hynson and Iwan Rumball enjoying a pint at St Andrews Brew House. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Rumball said: "We usually go to the Playhouse but the queue was massive. It's nice to drink from a pint glass at the pub again."