News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

'Delighted to be out again' - City centre pub gardens proving popular

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:36 PM April 13, 2021   
Steven Johnson, James Knight and Billy Burgess enjoying a pint at St Andrews Brew House. Picture: Da

Steven Johnson, James Knight and Billy Burgess enjoying a pint at St Andrews Brew House. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Pubgoers were enjoying the sunshine as they caught up with friends outside in Norwich city centre on the second day of reopening

Beer gardens proved to be a popular spot to sit and relax as people enjoyed their new-found freedom after the coronavirus lockdown

Among those sat outside the Sir Garnet in the heart of Norwich were four friends Peter Jones, Michael Firman, Ben Dark and Ed Caldecott, who were meeting up ahead of Mr Jones getting married in Coltishall on Thursday.

Ed Caldecott, Peter Jones, Ben Dark and Michael Firman enjoying a pint at The Garnet in Norwich. Pic

Ed Caldecott, Peter Jones, Ben Dark and Michael Firman enjoying a pint at The Garnet in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Jones said: "We've come out for a celebratory drink before Thursday. The wedding plans were really up in the air but the stars have aligned. We are delighted to be out again.

"The weather has been gorgeous. We were out on the river with canoes earlier today." 

Sat a couple of tables down from the group of four was Sir Garnet staff member Saskia Baron, who was meeting up with her friend Lily Alvarez for a drink after work.

Lily Alvarez and Saskia Baron enjoying a drink at The Garnet in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lily Alvarez and Saskia Baron enjoying a drink at The Garnet in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

She said: "We are making the most of it. It's been pretty busy in the pub for the last two days and everyone is in good spirits." 

The tables were full outside the Giggling Squid in Tombland, which included David Piper and his daughter Eloise who spontaneously decided to sit down for a meal after walking around the city.

David Piper enjoying some food and a drink at The Giggling Squid in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Boode

David Piper enjoying some food and a drink at The Giggling Squid in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Streets of Norwich packed as lockdown rules ease
  2. 2 Landlord fined £6,100 for state of Norwich apartment block
  3. 3 Tables fill at restaurants and pubs as bar serves 450 on reopening day
  1. 4 'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am
  2. 5 Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m
  3. 6 Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested for smashing Barclays windows
  4. 7 Third time lucky for historic pub's reopening
  5. 8 Vulnerable 15-year-old brought to Norwich from London to deal drugs
  6. 9 Robbie Savage: 'Never mind Stuart Webber, it's all down to me'
  7. 10 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid

Miss Piper said: "It feels really good to have someone else cook a meal, and to see other people about." 

Sat near to them was Natasha Carr who was enjoying a drink after work with her colleagues Stuart Anderson and Jimmy Hall ahead of her anniversary meal later in the evening.

Stuart Anderson, Jimmy Hall and Natasha Carr enjoying a drink at The Giggling Squid in Norwich. Pict

Stuart Anderson, Jimmy Hall and Natasha Carr enjoying a drink at The Giggling Squid in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tuesday was the first time they had been into the office and seen each other in person for a year. 

The tables were also well filled outside St Andrews Brew House as customers respectfully observed the regulations in place.

Friends Anna Hynson and Iwan Rumball, who are both university students, were sat enjoying an Aspalls House Cloud and Heineken in the evening sun. 

Anna Hynson and Iwan Rumball enjoying a pint at St Andrews Brew House. Picture: Danielle Booden

Anna Hynson and Iwan Rumball enjoying a pint at St Andrews Brew House. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Rumball said: "We usually go to the Playhouse but the queue was massive. It's nice to drink from a pint glass at the pub again." 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Derby County and Norwich City players stand for a two minute silence prior to kick off, following ye

EFL announce revised schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
A man has been punched in the face on Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Archant

Lockdown Easing

Prince of Wales Road will bounce back, nightlife stalwarts predict

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant

Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus