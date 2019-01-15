Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich pub to host music day for special educational needs charity

15 January, 2019 - 19:00
The Walnut Tree Shades. Picture: Archant

The Walnut Tree Shades. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norwich pub will host a live music day to raise money for charity.

SharBaby at the Walnut Tree Shades in Norwich. Photo: Bill SmithSharBaby at the Walnut Tree Shades in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Walnut Tree Shades, in Old Post Office Court, will be holding a live music charity day on Sunday, January 27 from 3pm.

Money raised will be going to Norfolk SEN Network, a charity that supports parents of children with special needs.

Following a heart to heart with regular Stewart Grant about the charity, pub landlady Claire Brooks said she would like to help raise funds and organised the event with bands Power House, Unplugged and Das Fenster and the Alibis.

The pub will also be holding a raffle of its much loved Eddie Tap Handle and other memorabilia.

Pat Brickley, from Norfolk SEN Network said: “This is will not only raise much needed funds for the charity, but help publicise the work we do in supporting parents and young people themselves who have special needs.”

For more information go to www.norfolksennetwork.org or www.thewalnuttreeshades.com.

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Drugs seized and one person charged with intent to supply

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court after police discovered heroin and crack cocaine in a car in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Smell of burning in Costessey found to be false alarm

Firefighters were called to reports of a smell of burning in Costessey. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich pub to host music day for special educational needs charity

The Walnut Tree Shades. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists