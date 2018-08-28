Norwich pub holds one last hurrah

Russell Evans and John Linford, new landlords of the York Tavern on Leicester Street in Norwich. Picture: James Bass Archant

A Norwich pub has encouraged customers to drink the bar dry and send the business off in style before it closes.

Come drink us dry!! -NYE-

Someone has to drink all this booze! — The York Tavern (@theyorknorwich) December 31, 2018

The team behind The York Tavern, on Leicester Street in the golden triangle, spent the last few hours of 2018 encouraging its patrons to help clear the pub’s stocks ahead of the current team’s departure at the end of tenancy this week.

Sending out a series of messages on social media the team said: “Tomorrow might be your last chance to drink in the York. Like and share if you want to help drink us dry!

“Come drink us dry! Let’s send this pub off in style!”

Giving an explanation for the invitations -which came as surprise to some on Facebook- the team said: “The current lease is set to end next week.

Come drink us dry!

Let's send this pub off in style!! — The York Tavern (@theyorknorwich) December 31, 2018

“We are unsure of what the owners of the building plan to do after that, at this stage. We will update if we have any further information. Please share this in the meantime, we want to celebrate tomorrow as the pub deserves.”

In October the team revealed talks for a new 20-year lease with their landlords Ei Publican Partnerships had broken down.

They said that, “with regret”, the current ownership and management team would hand back the site at the end of the tenancy.

At the time, Ei said they were aware of the “special place” pubs had at the heart of local communities, and said they were “committed to running fantastic and welcoming pubs in Norwich”.