Norwich pub holds one last hurrah

PUBLISHED: 10:54 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 02 January 2019

Russell Evans and John Linford, new landlords of the York Tavern on Leicester Street in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Russell Evans and John Linford, new landlords of the York Tavern on Leicester Street in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Archant

A Norwich pub has encouraged customers to drink the bar dry and send the business off in style before it closes.

The team behind The York Tavern, on Leicester Street in the golden triangle, spent the last few hours of 2018 encouraging its patrons to help clear the pub’s stocks ahead of the current team’s departure at the end of tenancy this week.

Sending out a series of messages on social media the team said: “Tomorrow might be your last chance to drink in the York. Like and share if you want to help drink us dry!

“Come drink us dry! Let’s send this pub off in style!”

Giving an explanation for the invitations -which came as surprise to some on Facebook- the team said: “The current lease is set to end next week.

“We are unsure of what the owners of the building plan to do after that, at this stage. We will update if we have any further information. Please share this in the meantime, we want to celebrate tomorrow as the pub deserves.”

In October the team revealed talks for a new 20-year lease with their landlords Ei Publican Partnerships had broken down.

They said that, “with regret”, the current ownership and management team would hand back the site at the end of the tenancy.

At the time, Ei said they were aware of the “special place” pubs had at the heart of local communities, and said they were “committed to running fantastic and welcoming pubs in Norwich”.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

