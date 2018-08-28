Search



Norwich pub offering free gin in return for cake

PUBLISHED: 16:02 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:18 12 November 2018

A Norwich pub is offering free gin for a slice of cake. Picture: Hungry Horse

Archant

A Norwich pub is offering free gin for anyone who brings in cake.

The Shoe Makers, Hall Road, a Hungary Horse pub, is offering a gin and tonic in celebration of introducing dessert inspired gin liqueurs by Mrs Cuthbert’s.

Punters have to bring in a slice of cake, Victoria sponge, cupcakes or cake bars to the pub on Wednesday, November 14 to claim a drink.

The gins come in a variety of flavours including British Victoria sponge, blueberry muffin, rhubarb and custard crumble and passionfruit pavlova.

Wayne McKay, general manager at the Shoe Makers, said: “The trend for flavoured gins is huge at the moment, and what better way to enjoy iconic British flavours than with a free glass of dessert-inspired gin and tonic.

“Mrs Cuthbert’s dessert-infused gin liqueurs are inspired by 1940s home-baking, with fun and nostalgic flavours.”

There is one drink permitted per person, as the offer is only available while stocks last.

