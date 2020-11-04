City pub closes before lockdown after customer contracts coronavirus

Published: 8:02 AM November 4, 2020 Updated: 7:18 PM November 21, 2020

The Fat Cat and Canary on Thorpe Road, Norwich. Manager Christian Hodgkinson.Photo: Steve Adams

A pub in Norwich has closed before lockdown after a customer tested positive for coronavirus.

The Fat Cat and Canary Pub on Thorpe Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

The Fat Cat and Canary, on Thorpe Road, closed on Tuesday following news a pub-goer had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Christian Hodgkinson, landlord of The Fat Cat and Canary, said he was told a customer had contracted the virus in the morning and closed the pub immediately.

The pub will not reopen until lockdown ends on December 2.

He said: “There is not a lot else you can do and you’ve go to protect people. I’m doing the best I can do and it’s not fair for people to now come into the pub.”

You may also want to watch:

Instead, the pub will sell takeaway beers until lockdown comes into force on Thursday.

Mr Hodgkinson added: “I’m just trying to get rid of the last few bits of beer. There’s a possibility I will run a delivery service but I’m going to have a few days off first.”