City pub closes before lockdown after customer contracts coronavirus
A pub in Norwich has closed before lockdown after a customer tested positive for coronavirus.
The Fat Cat and Canary, on Thorpe Road, closed on Tuesday following news a pub-goer had been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Christian Hodgkinson, landlord of The Fat Cat and Canary, said he was told a customer had contracted the virus in the morning and closed the pub immediately.
The pub will not reopen until lockdown ends on December 2.
He said: “There is not a lot else you can do and you’ve go to protect people. I’m doing the best I can do and it’s not fair for people to now come into the pub.”
Instead, the pub will sell takeaway beers until lockdown comes into force on Thursday.
Mr Hodgkinson added: “I’m just trying to get rid of the last few bits of beer. There’s a possibility I will run a delivery service but I’m going to have a few days off first.”
