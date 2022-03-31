Gusts rip up pub's marquee

The marquee outside the Woolpack Inn in Norwich city centre has been ripped up by high winds - Credit: Archant

The Woolpack Inn’s marquee has been uprooted by strong winds ripping across Norwich today.

The Golden Ball Street pub’s marquee was upturned from its usual place outside the front of the building.

Having been tipped upside down, it rested for a short time across the front of the building partially obscuring the pub’s signage and door.

A spokesman for The Woolpack Inn said: "We're fine. The wind has managed to get underneath the marquee and tear it up but we're fine."

The wooden garden benches and artificial grass turf seating area which are usually housed underneath the marquee are now sat out in the open.

No damage has been reported and the pub is conducting business as usual.