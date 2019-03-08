Video

WATCH: Norwich City fans recreate promotion parade in Dubai

The promotion parade in Dubai. Picture: United Arab Emirates Canaries' supporters' club Archant

Norwich City's promotion parade has been repeated thousands of miles away by fans in Dubai.

This is the moment the United Arab Emirates Canaries' supporters' club arranged for a double decker bus to tour the city in celebration of Norwich's promotion to the Premier League.

About 30 fans took part following on from the Yellow's tour which saw thousands of people line the streets of the fine city.

The open bus was branded in the clubs colours and passed some of the most famous sights including the Burj Al Arab and the Burj Khalifa.

As previously reported, around 50,000 supporters lined the streets of Norwich on Monday, May 7 to cheer the team as they made their way through the city.

Players appeared on the balcony of City Hall where the Championship trophy was lifted by Grant Hanley.