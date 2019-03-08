Search

WATCH: Norwich City fans recreate promotion parade in Dubai

PUBLISHED: 09:39 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 11 May 2019

The promotion parade in Dubai. Picture: United Arab Emirates Canaries’ supporters’ club

The promotion parade in Dubai. Picture: United Arab Emirates Canaries' supporters' club

Archant

Norwich City's promotion parade has been repeated thousands of miles away by fans in Dubai.

This is the moment the United Arab Emirates Canaries' supporters' club arranged for a double decker bus to tour the city in celebration of Norwich's promotion to the Premier League.

About 30 fans took part following on from the Yellow's tour which saw thousands of people line the streets of the fine city.

The open bus was branded in the clubs colours and passed some of the most famous sights including the Burj Al Arab and the Burj Khalifa.

As previously reported, around 50,000 supporters lined the streets of Norwich on Monday, May 7 to cheer the team as they made their way through the city.

Players appeared on the balcony of City Hall where the Championship trophy was lifted by Grant Hanley.

Most Read

Taverham man who was once evicted over drugs nuisance has been jailed

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Driver reveals how he had to take the wheel when Norwich City promotion bus broke down

Don Grunbaum jumped in the seat of a City Sightseeing bus when Norwich City's decorated bus broke down before their Sky Bet Championship promotion parade. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

