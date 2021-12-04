'Dog ramps' added as part of River Yare restoration project

A project to create a new wetland and restore habitats to allow wildlife to thrive along the River Yare in Norwich has been completed.

The Environment Agency, the Norfolk Rivers Trust and Norwich City Council have been working together to improve the Yare valley, near to Earlham.

The work has involved adding 'dog ramps' to help the animals get in and out of the water without damaging the banks.

The River Yare, near the UEA. - Credit: Archant :Library

It also also seen the creation of diverse habitats within the river to benefit aquatic plants and provide refuge for fish.

A new wetland has been constructed to collect surface water run-off, which will improve the quality of the water before it re-enters the river and provide a habitat for wildlife to thrive in wet conditions.

Bundles of hazel have been secured against the banks, which will help prevent erosion on this stretch where historically the riverbanks have worn away due to the public and dogs accessing the river.

Environment Agency says works have restored some beautiful sections of the River Yare. - Credit: Yare Valley Society

Amy Prendergast, Environment Agency catchment coordinator, said: "The works have restored some beautiful sections of the River Yare.

"Through Earlham Park you can see clear water, clean gravels and fish already enjoying the faster flows.

"I hope people will make use of the dog ramps and help protect the riverbanks."

River Yare restoration work at Earlham. - Credit: Environment Agency

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Rivers Trust said: “This work has helped to increase habitat diversity and increase the diversity of species in the river.

“It will also help to reduce the risk of both flooding and erosion in the area whilst also improving water quality.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact of the changes on the local wildlife.”

Norwich City councillor Matthew Packer, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: "What a great example of partnership work this is.

City councillor Matthew Packer. - Credit: Archant

“This project also aligns with the council’s ongoing commitment to protect and enhance the city's open spaces.

"I'm so pleased to see another scheme focused on enhancing biodiversity being delivered here in Norwich."

The work is part of a wider green infrastructure project, which is creating a corridor of linked habitats and green spaces along the Yare Valley

In 2018 a new footbridge was built between Colney and Bowthorpe while fish refuges and ponds were created in Bowthorpe Southern Park and fast water running gravel glides created in the river nearby.