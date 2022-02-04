Should Prince Andrew's Road and Close have a name change?
- Credit: Archant
A pair of Norwich streets named after Prince Andrew have prompted debate over a potential name change with the royal facing allegations he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.
As a result of the US case he has been stripped of his royal patronages and had already "stepped down" from his patronage at the Royal Norwich Golf Club after links with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein emerged.
Some streets baring his name in other parts of the UK are already in the process of being changed, with authorities in Northern Ireland set to rename four roads in the country.
Those living in the Hellesdon streets have mixed views on a change, with one woman saying she had not thought about the connection but said it was "concerning" as she thought house prices could potentially fall.
Dorota Rerutkiewicz, a carer living in the road said she thought the name should change if he is found guilty.
Ms Rerutkiewicz said: "My client is a massive royalist so I don't think she would want it changed, it's just the name of the street.
"It's a bit early to change it as it's up in the air - if he is found guilty yes it should be changed."
One man who did not wish to be named said he was in favour of a change for logistical reasons but not because it shared the prince's name.
He said: "He's in a bit of bother but it shouldn't be changed because of that, the main reason is because there's Prince Andrew's Road and Prince Andrew's Close and the postman can't tell them apart.
"I once had a bath extension which ended up being taken to Prince Andrew's Close and installed there, so I had to go round and take it down and then bring it back on my bike and install it."
Another woman dismissed the suggestion branding it "ridiculous".
She said: "No! I've got no interest in what he's done, it's the name of the street for goodness sake."
Historian Jonathan Hooton said he was not against a name change as long as that was what those living in the street wanted.
He said: "I've got no objection to this, street names change, they've always altered over the years up to the 18th century there were no defined names, I'd say to change the name would be organic."