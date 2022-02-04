News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Should Prince Andrew's Road and Close have a name change?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:29 AM February 4, 2022
Should Prince Andrew's Road and Prince Andrew's Close see a name change following allegations of sexual assault

Should Prince Andrew's Road and Prince Andrew's Close see a name change following allegations of sexual assault against the Duke of York. - Credit: Archant

A pair of Norwich streets named after Prince Andrew have prompted debate over a potential name change with the royal facing allegations he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

As a result of the US case he has been stripped of his royal patronages and had already "stepped down" from his patronage at the Royal Norwich Golf Club after links with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein emerged.

The Duke of York visited the King's Lynn Innovation Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Prince Andrew on a visit to King's Lynn Innovation Centre. - Credit: Ian Burt

Some streets baring his name in other parts of the UK are already in the process of being changed, with authorities in Northern Ireland set to rename four roads in the country.

Those living in the Hellesdon streets have mixed views on a change, with one woman saying she had not thought about the connection but said it was "concerning" as she thought house prices could potentially fall.

Prince Andrew's Road in Norwich.

Prince Andrew's Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Dorota Rerutkiewicz, a carer living in the road said she thought the name should change if he is found guilty.

Ms Rerutkiewicz said: "My client is a massive royalist so I don't think she would want it changed, it's just the name of the street.

"It's a bit early to change it as it's up in the air - if he is found guilty yes it should be changed."

One man who did not wish to be named said he was in favour of a change for logistical reasons but not because it shared the prince's name.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five arrested after teenager found stabbed in Norwich
  2. 2 Publican gets green light for B&B plans
  3. 3 Riverside three-bed home overlooking Cow Tower on market for £425k
  1. 4 Homeless mum: 'Someone set my sleeping bag on fire'
  2. 5 Lost city pub set to reopen within months
  3. 6 Football coach charged with child sex offences to appear in court
  4. 7 Park users fear dog attacks as concerns raised over signs being ignored
  5. 8 Caribbean street food kitchen at city pub launching delivery and expanding
  6. 9 Police refuse to say if engine fault mean cars can't be used in pursuits
  7. 10 Apartments and row of shops planned for vacant unit

He said: "He's in a bit of bother but it shouldn't be changed because of that, the main reason is because there's Prince Andrew's Road and Prince Andrew's Close and the postman can't tell them apart.

A sign between Prince Andrew's Close and Prince Andrew's Road in Hellesdon.

A sign between Prince Andrew's Close and Prince Andrew's Road in Hellesdon. - Credit: Archant

"I once had a bath extension which ended up being taken to Prince Andrew's Close and installed there, so I had to go round and take it down and then bring it back on my bike and install it."

Another woman dismissed the suggestion branding it "ridiculous".

She said: "No! I've got no interest in what he's done, it's the name of the street for goodness sake."

Historian Jonathan Hooton said he was not against a name change as long as that was what those living in the street wanted.

The sign on the entrance to Prince Andrew's Road has been scrubbed out by vandals.

The sign on the entrance to Prince Andrew's Road has been scrubbed out by vandals. - Credit: Archant

He said: "I've got no objection to this, street names change, they've always altered over the years up to the 18th century there were no defined names, I'd say to change the name would be organic."

Jonathan Hooton, the Norwich Pub Detective, outside his favourite Norwich pub, the White Lion in Oak Street.

Norwich historian Jonathan Hooton says street names have always changed through the years. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A lorry has crashed into a wall on a Norwich roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Lorry smashes into wall of B&B on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Poppy Segger, Tattoo artist with daughter, Sunday at New Leaf tattoo studio.

Meet the city's secret tattooist

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Mother of one unable to pay for shopping after £100 hold for fuel didn't get released back

'£100 petrol charge meant I couldn't buy my kid's dinner'

Francis Redwood

person
Flowers are left on the scene of a suspected murder on Friday night in Vale Green.Byline: Sonya Du

Norwich Live News

Two arrested in connection with murder of teen in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon