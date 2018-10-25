Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich primary pupils treated to half term seaside trip

25 October, 2018 - 16:00
Norwich Primary Academy year six pupils visit Blicking Hall as part of a creative trip to north Norfolk. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Norwich Primary Academy year six pupils visit Blicking Hall as part of a creative trip to north Norfolk. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Inspiration Trust

A Norwich primary school took advantage of the autumn sunshine to take pupils on a half term trip to the coast.

Two Norwich Primary Academy pupils try on safety gear at the RNLI's Cromer lifeboat station on a creative trip to north Norfolk. Picture: Inspiration TrustTwo Norwich Primary Academy pupils try on safety gear at the RNLI's Cromer lifeboat station on a creative trip to north Norfolk. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Pupils from Norwich Primary Academy took part in a three-hour literacy and vocabulary workshop on Monday before heading to north Norfolk for a day of creative inspiration on Tuesday.

On the trip, the 11 year six pupils visited Blickling Hall and toured the stately home’s grounds including its woods, mausoleum, lake and formal gardens.

They were treated to a fish and chips lunch in Cromer from Mary Jane’s Restaurant.

The children spent the afternoon at Cromer’s RNLI lifeboat station, where they met crew members and learned how the lifeboat operates – including the chance to try on some kit.

Norwich Primary Academy year six pupils enjoy lunch on Cromer Pier as part of a creative trip to north Norfolk. Picture: Inspiration TrustNorwich Primary Academy year six pupils enjoy lunch on Cromer Pier as part of a creative trip to north Norfolk. Picture: Inspiration Trust

They also heard about the station’s history, including legendary lifeboat man Henry Blogg.

The pupils will use their experiences to help with an extended writing task.

Most Read

Man stabbed and robbed in Norwich city centre

Norwich Castle gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

Video: Get ready for The Greatest Show as new season at Norwich Theatre Royal is announced

Sing-along The Greatest Showman Credit: 20th Century Fox

New Lidl near Norwich set to open next month

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

‘There was blood everywhere’ - businessman describes horror attack at Premier Inn near Norwich

A businessman watched in horror as a Premier Inn guest “kicked another man’s face in” outside his room at Broadland Business Park. Photo: Luke Powell

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide