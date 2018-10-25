Norwich primary pupils treated to half term seaside trip

Norwich Primary Academy year six pupils visit Blicking Hall as part of a creative trip to north Norfolk.

A Norwich primary school took advantage of the autumn sunshine to take pupils on a half term trip to the coast.

Two Norwich Primary Academy pupils try on safety gear at the RNLI's Cromer lifeboat station on a creative trip to north Norfolk.

Pupils from Norwich Primary Academy took part in a three-hour literacy and vocabulary workshop on Monday before heading to north Norfolk for a day of creative inspiration on Tuesday.

On the trip, the 11 year six pupils visited Blickling Hall and toured the stately home’s grounds including its woods, mausoleum, lake and formal gardens.

They were treated to a fish and chips lunch in Cromer from Mary Jane’s Restaurant.

The children spent the afternoon at Cromer’s RNLI lifeboat station, where they met crew members and learned how the lifeboat operates – including the chance to try on some kit.

Norwich Primary Academy year six pupils enjoy lunch on Cromer Pier as part of a creative trip to north Norfolk.

They also heard about the station’s history, including legendary lifeboat man Henry Blogg.

The pupils will use their experiences to help with an extended writing task.