Primary pupil taken to hospital after emergency services called to Norwich school

PUBLISHED: 15:37 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:40 12 December 2018

A primary pupil has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a Norwich school.

Police and ambulance services attended Lakenham Primary School and Nursery over concerns of the safety of a student.

Police were called to the school at 1.55pm on Wednesday after a student fell ill on site.

The pupil was treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The school have been contacted but said they had no comment.

More to follow.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

