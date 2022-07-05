Korben White's bespoke prom gown was designed and made by Kirk Wills and was inspired by Billy Porter's Met Gala gown from a few years ago. - Credit: Nina Green

A sixteen-year-old school leaver has made waves across the globe thanks to his prom outfit.

Korben White's incredible dress has so far been seen by more than seven million people on social media and was even shared by RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.

Korben, who is the Norwich Pride youth champion, has been working to support the young LGBTQ+ community in the city for a number of years.

The sparkling red ensemble Korben wore to his prom is a gown created by city designer Kirk Wills.

Nina Green is very supportive of her son and is so proud that he is unapologetically himself. - Credit: Nina Green

The look was inspired by star of stage and screen Billy Porter who often wears eye-catching outfits to glamorous celebrity parties including the Met Gala and the Oscars.

Korben said: “It was inspired by Billy Porter’s Met Gala gown from a few years ago but with my own mark.

“Kirk brought my vision to life - it was exactly what I wanted.”

When Korben arrived he said his pals cheered.

He said: “For me it was more about everyone accepting me for who I am and how I want to express myself.”

Michelle Visage, a popular judge on RuPaul's Drag Race retweeted Nina's tweet which helped it to gain traction. - Credit: Nina Green

Then Korben’s proud mum, Nina Green, tweeted some photographs of the gown and the internet went wild.

“Mum put it on there to show other parents their children should be accepted for who they are - she was having a proud mum moment," he said.

“When Michelle Visage retweeted, it got a much bigger platform. Michelle is one of my idols.

“The amount of love and support I have received is astonishing.”

H from Steps also reacted to Nina Green's tweet about her sons prom gown. - Credit: Nina Green

The tweet has also had notices from H from Steps and a performer in Six the Musical.

Korben added: “I am a boy who likes to express his feminine side.”

Miss Frou Frou at Brickies Pride on Saturday 10th July in Norwich. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Mum Nina Green said: “It’s important to share the message of acceptance when I know so many other children not getting the same support that Korben does.

“I am so proud he is being true to himself.”

Michelle Savage, Norwich Pride trustee believes Korben is going to be a superstar.

Korben White always knew that he didn't want to go to prom in a suit. - Credit: Nina Green

She said: “When people ask why we don’t have big names performing at Norwich Pride I simply respond to them ‘we are growing them’."

Korben is set to study musical theatre next year and hopes to continue pursuing a career in entertainment.