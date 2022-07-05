City teen gets celebrity backing for prom dress
- Credit: Nina Green
A sixteen-year-old school leaver has made waves across the globe thanks to his prom outfit.
Korben White's incredible dress has so far been seen by more than seven million people on social media and was even shared by RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.
Korben, who is the Norwich Pride youth champion, has been working to support the young LGBTQ+ community in the city for a number of years.
The sparkling red ensemble Korben wore to his prom is a gown created by city designer Kirk Wills.
The look was inspired by star of stage and screen Billy Porter who often wears eye-catching outfits to glamorous celebrity parties including the Met Gala and the Oscars.
Korben said: “It was inspired by Billy Porter’s Met Gala gown from a few years ago but with my own mark.
“Kirk brought my vision to life - it was exactly what I wanted.”
Most Read
- 1 City pub 'full of life again' after busy opening weekend
- 2 Quaint 'tucked away' house is for sale for the first time in almost 30 years
- 3 Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth
- 4 Mystery over how grotty sofa ended up on garage roof
- 5 Hidden city garden opening with live music and plant sale
- 6 See inside this £1.15m Bridgerton-style city centre period property
- 7 Teen slapped with six points on licence - but she can't even drive
- 8 Can you spot yourself in these photos of Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2022?
- 9 Norfolk areas with the most and fewest Covid deaths in 2020 and 2021
- 10 Norfolk cheese restaurant is launching bottomless brunch this summer
When Korben arrived he said his pals cheered.
He said: “For me it was more about everyone accepting me for who I am and how I want to express myself.”
Then Korben’s proud mum, Nina Green, tweeted some photographs of the gown and the internet went wild.
“Mum put it on there to show other parents their children should be accepted for who they are - she was having a proud mum moment," he said.
“When Michelle Visage retweeted, it got a much bigger platform. Michelle is one of my idols.
“The amount of love and support I have received is astonishing.”
The tweet has also had notices from H from Steps and a performer in Six the Musical.
Korben added: “I am a boy who likes to express his feminine side.”
Mum Nina Green said: “It’s important to share the message of acceptance when I know so many other children not getting the same support that Korben does.
“I am so proud he is being true to himself.”
Michelle Savage, Norwich Pride trustee believes Korben is going to be a superstar.
She said: “When people ask why we don’t have big names performing at Norwich Pride I simply respond to them ‘we are growing them’."
Korben is set to study musical theatre next year and hopes to continue pursuing a career in entertainment.