How Norwich people can be better allies according to Pride's new trustees
- Credit: Michelle Savage
Norwich Pride has appointed four new trustees ahead of the 14th annual event taking place on Saturday, July 30.
Pride is a celebration from and for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
The role of trustees is to oversee the direction and strategic development of the charity, and help Pride achieve its mission to live in a city where everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves.
Sarah Godfrey
“I think the biggest issue right now is the attack on trans people and the attempts to create division within our communities.
“I’d like the rest of the world to know and trust that gender and sexuality are complicated and that trans people are not a threat.”
David Fullman
Most Read
- 1 Why a new city bus lane is causing havoc for bosses
- 2 'He looked so sad' - Starving dog tied to tree and abandoned in beauty spot
- 3 City school shortlisted for prestigious national award
- 4 Relatives of man found dead in home on moment they heard tragic news
- 5 Sex offender who took pictures of girls at running events jailed
- 6 Air ambulance lands at city park after man in 60s suffers fall
- 7 Woman baffled after her front gate is nabbed in broad daylight
- 8 Protection plea after potential Anglia Square medieval church discovery
- 9 Man jailed for life for 'monstrous' abuse against three girls
- 10 Single mum and toddler stranded in home after falling victim to fraud
“What I wish that the world knows about the community is the basic message of valuing diversity.
"When people can be themselves and live without fear or coercion, they have greater opportunity to build a better, more productive and more positive life for themselves and the whole of society."
Richard Sawdon Smith
“My aim is to support Pride in maintaining and enhancing its inclusive approach so that it becomes a key, central beacon signalling the type of society we want to live in.
"We do have an incredibly inclusive and supportive community and Norwich is a wonderful place to live and has a burgeoning and deepening Queer arts community."
Jumara Stone
When Jumara Stone applied to be a trustee, they said: “I want to be a trustee for Norwich Pride because of lived-experience.
“As a young woman of colour, from a working class background, I have lived and experienced social injustices.”
Michelle Savage, who is one of the founders of Norwich Pride, said: “While the world can feel quite scary now for the LGBTQ+ community, we feel confident that we've got the right people in place.
"This will ensure Norwich Pride will continue to inspire, delight, educate, entertain, campaign for and support the LGBTQ+ community for many years to come.
“We are always learning, always growing and would encourage as many people as possible to volunteer with us. It's a life-changing and life-affirming experience to be involved with something that is such a force for good."