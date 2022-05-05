How Norwich people can be better allies according to Pride's new trustees

Norwich Pride has appointed four new trustees to their Norwich Pride 2022 team. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Norwich Pride has appointed four new trustees ahead of the 14th annual event taking place on Saturday, July 30.

Pride is a celebration from and for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The role of trustees is to oversee the direction and strategic development of the charity, and help Pride achieve its mission to live in a city where everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves.

Sarah Godfrey is a senior lecturer at the University of East Anglia, co-founder of Norwich Day of the Girl, and sits on the board of the International Girls Studies Association (IGSA) - Credit: Sarah Godfrey

Sarah Godfrey

“I think the biggest issue right now is the attack on trans people and the attempts to create division within our communities.

“I’d like the rest of the world to know and trust that gender and sexuality are complicated and that trans people are not a threat.”

David Fullman has been Lord Mayor of Norwich twice and has a background in the probation service and voluntary sector. - Credit: David Fullman

David Fullman

“What I wish that the world knows about the community is the basic message of valuing diversity.

"When people can be themselves and live without fear or coercion, they have greater opportunity to build a better, more productive and more positive life for themselves and the whole of society."

Richard Sawdon Smith is professor of Fine Art and Photography at Norwich University of the Arts, where he is also chairman of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee. - Credit: Richard Sawdon Smith

Richard Sawdon Smith

“My aim is to support Pride in maintaining and enhancing its inclusive approach so that it becomes a key, central beacon signalling the type of society we want to live in.

"We do have an incredibly inclusive and supportive community and Norwich is a wonderful place to live and has a burgeoning and deepening Queer arts community."

Jumara Stone works in diversity, and inclusion with various organisations such as Mental Health First Aid England, and universities such as theUniversity of East Anglia. - Credit: Jumara Stone

Jumara Stone

When Jumara Stone applied to be a trustee, they said: “I want to be a trustee for Norwich Pride because of lived-experience.

“As a young woman of colour, from a working class background, I have lived and experienced social injustices.”

Michelle Savage, who is one of the founders of Norwich Pride, said: “While the world can feel quite scary now for the LGBTQ+ community, we feel confident that we've got the right people in place.

"This will ensure Norwich Pride will continue to inspire, delight, educate, entertain, campaign for and support the LGBTQ+ community for many years to come.

“We are always learning, always growing and would encourage as many people as possible to volunteer with us. It's a life-changing and life-affirming experience to be involved with something that is such a force for good."