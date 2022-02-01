Search is on to find new organisers of Norwich Pride
- Credit: Michelle Savage
With this year marking the 50th anniversary of Pride celebrations in the UK the hunt is on for new blood to make the Norwich event bigger and better than ever.
Norwich Pride will return in July with venues across the city getting involved in the occasion.
Michelle Savage, trustee and head of communications at Norwich Pride said: "We have made huge strides towards equality over the last 50 years.
"We've achieved things I never expected to see in my lifetime as a teenager coming out in the 1980s.
“For example, it never crossed my mind that I would one day be able to marry a woman.”
However Michelle feels that there is still a long way to go.
She said: “Hate crime is rising, especially against transgender people. The mental health statistics in the LGBTQ+ community are much higher than in the general population due to the prejudice and oppression people face.”
In the UK it is still legal for LGBTQ+ people to be subjected to conversion therapy.
She added: “Trying to change an LGBTQ+ person from being who they are is a damaging and abhorrent practice and it causes lasting damage.”
She continued “We know that Norwich Pride can be a beacon of hope.
“Not having live Prides over the last two years has been tough - we cannot wait to get out on the streets again on July 30.
"We will create a rainbow river through the city as we march for LGBTQ+ equality and for Norwich to be a place where everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves.”
To help with the ever-growing demand for support the charity is looking for new volunteers to join their board of trustees.
Nick O’Brien, chairman of trustees for 2022, said: “Being a trustee for Norwich Pride is a wonderful opportunity. We are custodians of Pride and want to work hard to make sure pride is a great organisation to volunteer for.”
Julie Bremner, treasurer, said: “Becoming a trustee of Norwich Pride means you can play an active role in turning the city into a rainbow. So please apply to join our rainbow-making team.”
To find out more information visit www.norwichpride.org.uk