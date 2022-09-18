Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
A New Norwich Pride project plans to lift the lid on Norfolk’s LGBTQ+ past 

Sophie Skyring

Published: 11:44 AM September 18, 2022
Adam Baker in the Store at Norfolk Heritage Centre (Millennium Library)

Adam Baker in the Store at Norfolk Heritage Centre (Millennium Library) - Credit: Queer Norfolk

LGBTQ+ wide-ranging Norfolk history is being brought to the forefront thanks to an innovative new project called Queer Norfolk.  

The project will be volunteer- led and aims to seek, record and showcase undiscovered objects stored away in museums and archives that tell the stor of Norfolk’s LGBTQ+ past.  

With its own website, thanks to a new partnership with Norwich Pride, visitors can view artefacts as well as read blog posts on this subject. 

Community archivist Adam Baker says: “These objects and stories are not necessarily hidden, but they are hard to find.  

“This project aims to draw together information from all over Norfolk to reveal LGBT+ the landscapes of the past in our county.” 

Rachel Ridealgh, community librarian for Local Studies at Norfolk Library & Information Service, said: “The Norfolk LGBTQ+ Collection at the Norfolk Heritage Centre has been developed over several years by the community.  

We are proud to support this new project, which will give more people the chance to discover this unique collection.” 

Head to queernorfolk.com or follow @queernorfolk on Instagram to find out more. 

