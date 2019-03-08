Norwich Pride invites performers to apply for this year’s celebrations

Norwich pride has announced details of how performers can take part in this year’s celebrations.

Singers, dancers, street performers and walkabout artists are all being invited to sign up and submit applications for their chance to perform at Norwich Pride, which this year will take place on Saturday, July 27.

Joe Ballard, head of entertainment, education and arts at Norwich Pride said: “We have a proud tradition of showcasing the best of local talent at Norwich Pride.

“This year there are more opportunities than ever to perform with our main stage and new acoustic tent in Chapelfield Gardens, as well as entertainment all day at the Forum, and of course our glorious parade.

“We are a community-led Pride so we don’t have a big budget to pay performers but what we can guarantee is the happiest, friendliest audience in the city.”

The deadline for applying to perform at Norwich Pride, is Friday, April 12, for application forms visit: norwichpride.co.uk