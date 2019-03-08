Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich Pride invites performers to apply for this year’s celebrations

PUBLISHED: 08:50 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 12 March 2019

Surely Bassey along with the Norwich Pride team performing on stage at Norwich Pride. Picture: David Cleverdon

Surely Bassey along with the Norwich Pride team performing on stage at Norwich Pride. Picture: David Cleverdon

Archant

Norwich pride has announced details of how performers can take part in this year’s celebrations.

Passion Productions performing at Norwich Pride. Picture: David CleverdonPassion Productions performing at Norwich Pride. Picture: David Cleverdon

Singers, dancers, street performers and walkabout artists are all being invited to sign up and submit applications for their chance to perform at Norwich Pride, which this year will take place on Saturday, July 27.

Joe Ballard, head of entertainment, education and arts at Norwich Pride said: “We have a proud tradition of showcasing the best of local talent at Norwich Pride.

“This year there are more opportunities than ever to perform with our main stage and new acoustic tent in Chapelfield Gardens, as well as entertainment all day at the Forum, and of course our glorious parade.

“We are a community-led Pride so we don’t have a big budget to pay performers but what we can guarantee is the happiest, friendliest audience in the city.”

The deadline for applying to perform at Norwich Pride, is Friday, April 12, for application forms visit: norwichpride.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as Norwich pre-school closes without warning

School Lane Preschool in Sprowston has closed suddenly. Picture: Archant

‘I accept that it’s really weird’ - Norwich YouTuber becomes internet sensation from ASMR whispering videos

Norwich YouTube star Sophie Moates uses many different objects and soft whispering to create a relaxing feel to her videos. Picture: Sophie Moates/YouTube

Liberty X to perform at Norwich nightclub ahead of closure

Liberty X are performing at Flaunt nightclub in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Most Read

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as Norwich pre-school closes without warning

School Lane Preschool in Sprowston has closed suddenly. Picture: Archant

‘I accept that it’s really weird’ - Norwich YouTuber becomes internet sensation from ASMR whispering videos

Norwich YouTube star Sophie Moates uses many different objects and soft whispering to create a relaxing feel to her videos. Picture: Sophie Moates/YouTube

Liberty X to perform at Norwich nightclub ahead of closure

Liberty X are performing at Flaunt nightclub in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Harleston Magpies see off Norwich City 3-1 in East League top flight derby

Norwich Dragons Ladies' hat-trick hero Issy Wolfe celebrates scoring in the East League Division 1N match against Cambridge University II Picture: CLUB

Three people arrested following reports of an assault in Norwich

Two men and a woman have been arrested. Picture: Archant Library

Developers scrap controversial plans to build 148 homes in Norfolk village

Plans for new homes would have been developed on land behind Brooke Village Hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich Pride invites performers to apply for this year’s celebrations

Surely Bassey along with the Norwich Pride team performing on stage at Norwich Pride. Picture: David Cleverdon

Student revealed suicidal thoughts before he went missing

Nick Sadler had suffered with mental health problems for several years, his family said. Picture: Will Sadler
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists