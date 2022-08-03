Disco fever: All the Razzle Dazzle of Pride on one stage
- Credit: Sophie Skyring
Finally, after years of cancelled events because of Covid, Pride returned to the streets, bars and clubs of Norwich last weekend.
But the wildest party of them all took place at a rammed Maddermarket.
Oh the Huh production company brought together the Fine City's brightest, boldest and most outrageous drag acts for a night titled Razzle Dazzle.
From the very first beat of disco music the audience were on their feet, singing along and cheering in celebration of Norwich's diverse community.
A very emotional Dan Smith, one half of the creative team behind On the Huh and co-host of the event as Anna Action, said: "It just means the world to me to be able to sell out an entire theatre on such an important day.
“We are so lucky to have so much drag talent to offer in this city and we feel so fortunate to be able to offer them a platform.
“The comradery among the drag kings and queens is beautiful and I hope we get to continue putting on these mad, camp nights for the foreseeable future."
One of the stand out acts was drag queen Pfizer Maneli who took to the stage to try something new. Usually a stand-up Pfizer performed a hilariously brilliant lip sync, complete with sweets being thrown to the audience.
She said: “Razzle Dazzle was incredible I had the best time performing with my drag family and the reaction to doing something new was incredible.
“Everyone was behind you from the start of the number.”
And Will Power delighted audiences with a mega mix of pop giant Lady Gaga tracks.
They said: “Performing Saturday night was one of those moments that just felt like magic and as a drag king it feels so important and special to be consistently offered such amazing platforms in Norwich to represent drag kings in queer spaces.
“It was one hundred percent the highlight of my drag career so far.”
Elliott Wilshier, general manager at The Maddermarket, added: "Celebrating Norwich Pride was important to us as a theatre, and also to many of us personally.
“The commitment, professionalism and teamwork from the performers, our staff and volunteers made the night a great success."