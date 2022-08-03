Disco fever: All the Razzle Dazzle of Pride on one stage

Norwich drag acts took to the stage on Saturday night to see Pride out with a bang. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Finally, after years of cancelled events because of Covid, Pride returned to the streets, bars and clubs of Norwich last weekend.

But the wildest party of them all took place at a rammed Maddermarket.

Oh the Huh production company brought together the Fine City's brightest, boldest and most outrageous drag acts for a night titled Razzle Dazzle.

From the very first beat of disco music the audience were on their feet, singing along and cheering in celebration of Norwich's diverse community.

A very emotional Dan Smith, one half of the creative team behind On the Huh and co-host of the event as Anna Action, said: "It just means the world to me to be able to sell out an entire theatre on such an important day.

Knuckle Sandwich is a seasoned drag artist and their performance on Saturday proved that, their beautiful vocals really gave something different to the audience. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

“We are so lucky to have so much drag talent to offer in this city and we feel so fortunate to be able to offer them a platform.

“The comradery among the drag kings and queens is beautiful and I hope we get to continue putting on these mad, camp nights for the foreseeable future."

Co-host Bishy Barnabee did a side splitting act full of well known and trending sounds, she really was a pleasure to watch. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

One of the stand out acts was drag queen Pfizer Maneli who took to the stage to try something new. Usually a stand-up Pfizer performed a hilariously brilliant lip sync, complete with sweets being thrown to the audience.

New Queen Pfizer Maneli tried something new at the event, and the audience loved it. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

She said: “Razzle Dazzle was incredible I had the best time performing with my drag family and the reaction to doing something new was incredible.

“Everyone was behind you from the start of the number.”

Will Power took to the stage with his Power Rangers for a full out Lady Gaga mega mix. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

And Will Power delighted audiences with a mega mix of pop giant Lady Gaga tracks.

They said: “Performing Saturday night was one of those moments that just felt like magic and as a drag king it feels so important and special to be consistently offered such amazing platforms in Norwich to represent drag kings in queer spaces.

This was the biggest line-up that 'On The Huh' had ever presented to a Norwich audience. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

“It was one hundred percent the highlight of my drag career so far.”

Jester Mirage donned a full rainbow fringe costume, backed up by Dan and Mitchell. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Elliott Wilshier, general manager at The Maddermarket, added: "Celebrating Norwich Pride was important to us as a theatre, and also to many of us personally.

“The commitment, professionalism and teamwork from the performers, our staff and volunteers made the night a great success."

The event was expertley hosted by city Queens Anna Action and Bishy Barnabee. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Audiences were on their feet throughout the night cheering and dancing. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Norwich is very lucky to have a drag scene like this, where everyone is free to feel seen and supported. - Credit: Sophie Skyring



