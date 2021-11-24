Details of next year's Norwich Pride revealed

The Lord Mayors and organisers of Pride threw a thank you party for everybody that helped to make Pride happen. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Norwich Pride organisers have hosted a party to thank the volunteers who helped to make the event a success.

And the 14th Norwich Pride will be on Saturday 30 July 2022.

Joseph Ballard, the chairman says that they are going to do everything to ensure it is an in-person event.

Joseph Ballard, The Lord Mayor Cllr Dr Kevin Maguire and Pride Patron, the artist David Shenton were all in attendance at the party. - Credit: Michelle Savage

He said “Pride is run by volunteers and we need many more people to get involved. Covid has presented us with the need for much more planning.

“It is an amazing way to give back to the community – and you get to attend the annual thank you party.”

This year's party was held at the Maddermarket Theatre Bar.

David Shenton made an emotive speech at the celebration. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Lord mayor councillor Dr Kevin Maguire attended to say thanks to Pride volunteers on behalf of the City Council.



Pride patron, the artist David Shenton, said: “I love that Norwich Pride is something that everyone can take part in.

Music at the event was provided by singer-songwriter Kimberley Moore. - Credit: Michelle Savage

“The march weaves its way down cobbled streets, past shops, there’s no barriers. In 2019, I marched hand-in-hand with Captain Canary from Norwich City Football Club.

“Norwich Pride 2022 is going to be wonderful.”

The Lord Mayor was in attendance at the party donning his Norwich Pride badge. - Credit: Michelle Savage



To volunteer for Norwich Pride, go to the website www.NorwichPride.org.uk

The 14th annual Norwich Pride will happen Saturday July 30 2022. - Credit: Michelle Savage



