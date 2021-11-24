Details of next year's Norwich Pride revealed
- Credit: Michelle Savage
Norwich Pride organisers have hosted a party to thank the volunteers who helped to make the event a success.
And the 14th Norwich Pride will be on Saturday 30 July 2022.
Joseph Ballard, the chairman says that they are going to do everything to ensure it is an in-person event.
He said “Pride is run by volunteers and we need many more people to get involved. Covid has presented us with the need for much more planning.
“It is an amazing way to give back to the community – and you get to attend the annual thank you party.”
This year's party was held at the Maddermarket Theatre Bar.
Lord mayor councillor Dr Kevin Maguire attended to say thanks to Pride volunteers on behalf of the City Council.
Pride patron, the artist David Shenton, said: “I love that Norwich Pride is something that everyone can take part in.
Most Read
- 1 Road to close as HUNDREDS set to turn out to see city home light switch-on
- 2 Staff in disbelief after 100 cannabis plants uncovered in estate
- 3 Uber to launch new service in Norwich
- 4 Man guilty of causing ex 'severe psychological harm' avoids jail
- 5 Owner's surprise as puppy potentially born both female and male
- 6 Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK
- 7 Police arrest wanted man in Norwich
- 8 'I've never been poorer - or happier': Woman quits property job to walk dogs
- 9 'Terrified' rescue dog Pud still missing after 48 hour search
- 10 Neighbours divided over plan for two-bed home squeezed on to 'tiny plot'
“The march weaves its way down cobbled streets, past shops, there’s no barriers. In 2019, I marched hand-in-hand with Captain Canary from Norwich City Football Club.
“Norwich Pride 2022 is going to be wonderful.”
To volunteer for Norwich Pride, go to the website www.NorwichPride.org.uk