Can you spot yourself marching at Norwich Pride 2022?

Gallery

Thousands came together in the city centre to celebrate and protest as Norwich's Pride parade made a powerful return after an absence of three years.

It began at 1pm yesterday with colourful costumes, giant banners and musical instruments lining the streets as onlookers cheered on the marchers.

The parade started at City Hall before making its way through Norwich to Chapelfield Gardens where a party was held with live performers and stalls.

Following the party, many revellers then made their way to the city's pubs, with Pride flags seen adorning pub gardens across Norwich.

Norwich Pride 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Norwich Pride parade taking place outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying Norwich Pride 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mike Wabe, Norwich Pride and Watton Town Crier, at Norwich Pride 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Norwich Pride parade taking place outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Norwich Pride parade taking place outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Norwich Pride parade taking place outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Norwich Pride parade taking place outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Norwich Pride parade taking place outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Norwich Pride parade taking place outside City Hall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police officers enjoying Norwich Pride 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying Norwich Pride 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A cute dog spotted at Norwich Pride 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The event market the 14th Norwich Pride and the 12th parade after two were cancelled due to Covid restrictions at the time.



