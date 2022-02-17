Stay home! Norwich braces for Storm Eunice's 85mph winds

Event organisers and construction workers have been preparing for Storm Eunice. - Credit: Archant

City folk are preparing for Storm Eunice with warnings over potential "danger to life" caused by flying debris and emergency services saying: "Stay at home."

Construction work is being postponed and people are being told to get ready for winds of up to 85mph.

At the top of the crane currently towering over Norwich Castle preparation work has begun. A driver is on site today to ensure the crane is ready to withstand the heavy gusts.

Matthew Bidewell, project manager of the castle work for construction firm Morgan Sindall, said: "The crane has been designed to take strong winds from the outset but we've contacted Falcon Cranes to see if there's any further advice ahead of the storm.

"There'll be no point having someone up there tomorrow as we can't lift anything when the winds are over about 35mph because it just doesn't work and becomes a massive weather vane at that point.

"We're following all the safety guidelines so everything's good from our point of view.

"There's probably a driver up there today making sure everything is OK but they won't be doing any lifts."

The storm is also wreaking havoc with the city's entertainment, after Norwich Love Light announced it was cancelling its Friday night events.

Caroline Bidewell, head of operations at Norwich BID, said: “Due to the unfortunate weather conditions and an Amber weather warning for Friday we are with a heavy heart cancelling Friday night’s programme.

“I am pleased to say though the festival will still take place on Thursday and Saturday."

Stefan Rider, group manager with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, warned people to stay in their homes during the storms peak time between 3am and 9pm.

He said: “Ahead of Storm Eunice, we know there is a very high chance of disruption caused by the winds, If you don’t have to travel, stay home.

“Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have stood up specialist teams from our Urban Search and Rescue function to assist people in trouble and aid our partners across East Anglia to keep vital services running in the fact of disruption caused by the severe weather expected over the next 48 hours.

"Please report disruption to the appropriate agency, but if there is a life at risk, don’t hesitate to call 999 immediately.”

Storm preparation tips

Ahead of tomorrow's storm Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have issued a series of tips to help those in the Norwich area get through the gusts as safely as possible.

The advice is:

If you don’t have to travel, stay home

If you have no choice but to travel, plan your journey in advance, take into account likely disruption and try to avoid travelling during the middle of the day if possible

The fire service has also told drivers to avoid main roads

Avoid leaving the house unless it is absolutely necessary

In addition to the fire service, the Met Office is advising people to secure loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture or anything else that could be blown into windows and other glazing and break them.

It also says cars should be parked in garages if possible and windows and doors should be securely fastened.