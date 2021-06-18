News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Six postcodes hit by power cut in and around Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:55 AM June 18, 2021   
A power cut hit several areas in and around Norwich on Friday morning.

People living in some areas of Norwich woke up this morning with no power in their homes.

The problem started shortly before 6.30am, when a fault on a high voltage overhead electricity line caused 150 homes to lose power.

UK Power Networks said it had sent engineers to investigate and fix the problem.

The postcodes affected are NR1, NR1 1, NR10 4, NR13 3, NR13 4 and NR13 6, though not everyone living in these areas will be without electricity.

Areas hit include the Riverside area of Norwich, the Blofield and Acle area east of the city and Reepham to the north west.

UK Power Networks hopes to restore supply to all affected homes and businesses by 9am, but this could change depending on the severity of the issue.

A statement from the utility firm said its engineers will "work as quickly as is safely possible to get your power back on".

