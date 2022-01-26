News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
News

Meet the potter calling to future ceramicists

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 3:15 PM January 26, 2022
Studio Do, a pottery studio off Unthank Road, is offering classes throughout 2022. 

Co-founder of Studio Do, a pottery studio off Unthank Road, and Humble Yard Ceramics, Marion Stuart. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Nestled in the heart of the NR2 area of Norwich, tucked behind Unthank Road, is Studio Do, a ceramics studio and education space. 

Established in 2011 by Marion and Scott Stuart, at a time when interest in ceramics was waning, the studio was one of the first to offer open access memberships.

Studio Do is made up of members who have open access to studio facilities, take part in exhibitions, discussion groups and artisan markets.

You can book evening classes for all abilities for dates throughout the 2022 calender via their website. Classes are small and workstations distanced.

Co-founder of Studio Do, a pottery studio off Unthank Road, and Humble Yard Ceramics, Marion Stuart.

Co-founder of Studio Do, a pottery studio off Unthank Road, and Humble Yard Ceramics, Marion Stuart. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Arts & Culture
Norwich News

