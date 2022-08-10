Norwich angler catches 28 STONE beast in record-breaking catch

Paul Stevens from Poringland caught the record-breaking halibut off the coast of Norway in July - Credit: Sportquest Holidays

A city fisherman has hauled in a record-breaking beast of the deep - a whopping 7ft halibut.

The largest ever of its species to be caught by a Brit, the 90-year-old creature was caught by Paul Stevens off the coast of Norway.

The Poringland 45-year-old has been a guide and destination manager for Sportquest Holidays for 15 years, taking keen anglers on trips to Norway six times a year.

On a rare week off guiding, Paul and two friends took to the seas to fish for themselves.

Little did Paul know what lurked beneath the surface.

Paul Stevens caught a 7.5ft long halibut weighing 400lbs off the coast of Norway - thought to be the largest ever caught by a Brit - Credit: Sportquest Holidays

He managed to catch a halibut thought to be between 70 and 90 years old measuring almost 7.5ft long weighing 400lbs - 28.5 stone.

The mega catch dragged the boat and its occupants for half a mile before it was finally caught for good.

The thrilled fishing expert said: "It's taken a lot of years spending hours on hours trying to get something of that size.

Paul Stevens has been taking anglers on trips to Norway for 15 years - Credit: Sportquest Holidays

"I never thought I'd catch one that big. Norway is known for big fish but I didn't ever think it was going to be that big.

"It was a week where I was actually able to fish myself - and what a week for it."

Caught on July 6, Paul had to keep news of his catch under wraps until he returned to Norwich.

The halibut - believed to be 90 years old - was too large to bring aboard - Credit: Sportquest Holidays

"It was a very personal thing for me, I don't like bragging.

"It wasn't great keeping it to myself but I told friends when I got back to England. It was very emotional being out there," he explained.

Although fishing in mid-20s heat, Paul had to brave 11-degree waters to get a picture with his prize catch which was too heavy to bring aboard.

Paul Stevens had to brave 11 degree waters to get a picture with his prize catch - Credit: Sportquest Holidays

"You have to keep them in the water and ensure that they're fully revived before you let them go," he added.

"It had never been caught before.

"You can often tell. They get a line mark on the top of their mouth when it rubs against the fishing line, whereas the mouth on this one was spotless.

Paul believes the gigantic fish had never been caught before - Credit: Sportquest Holidays

"It's been hiding in the depths for quite some time."

And although the largest halibut caught by a Brit, it's far off Paul's biggest ever catch - a marlin off the coast of Kenya.

He added: "I do a lot of freshwater carp fishing in Norfolk but this is nothing like you'd find in the Broads or off the coast of Norfolk."

How Paul caught the beast

The experienced angler used dead coalfish as bait to lure the sizeable halibut from the 20 metre depths of the Norwegian sea.

Once the halibut was hooked on to Paul's line, it dragged Paul - his two crew and boat - half a mile and dived three times before coming to surface level.

Too heavy to haul on to the vessel, Paul put on a dry suit and jumped in to the chilly water to pose with his catch.

He then let the beast swim free.

Paul said that it took him three days to recover from the catch, with his shoulder aching from the strain.